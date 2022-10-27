Golden Oaks, Anzac Pipernal, Art Gallery, Solid Power and Once You Go Black shine

Golden Oaks, Anzac Pipernal, Art Gallery, Solid Power and Once You Go Black shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Oct 27)

Inner sand: 1400m: Beldona (Tauseef) 1-35, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/41. Impressed.

Outer sand: 600m: Capable (P. Siddaraju) 45. Easy.

1000m: Solid Power (Salman K) 1-13, 600/42.5. Pleased. Almanach (Saqlain), Super Kind (Salman K) 1-13, 600/45.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Four Wheel Drive (Tousif K) 1-13, 600/43. In fine trim. Blues Ballad (Antony), Ripple N Storm (Girish) 1-16, 600/46. They moved freely.

1200m: Anzac Pipernal (Tousif K), Art Gallery (D. Patel) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. They moved fluently. Czarevitch (Shreyas) 1-29.5, 1,0001-13.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Golden Oaks (Salman K) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.

1400m: Adjustment (Akram) 1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,0001-15.5, 600/45. Fit for the fray. Once You Go Black (Akram) 1-40, (1,400-600) 53.5. In fine shape. Prague (Shreyas) 1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit. The King N I (R. Pradeep) 1-44, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Maintains form. Extraordinary (Ramesh K), Eco Friendly (rb) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former started five lengths behind and finished level.

Gate practice – inner sand:

1400m: Last Wish (Arul), Green Channel (Salman K) 1-36, (1,400-600) 56.5. Former finished distance ahead.