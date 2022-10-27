Golden Oaks, Anzac Pipernal, Art Gallery, Solid Power and Once You Go Black shine

Sports Bureau BENGALURU:
October 27, 2022 18:42 IST

Golden Oaks, Anzac Pipernal, Art Gallery, Solid Power and Once You Go Black shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Oct 27)

Inner sand: 1400m: Beldona (Tauseef) 1-35, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/41. Impressed.

Outer sand: 600m: Capable (P. Siddaraju) 45. Easy.

1000m: Solid Power (Salman K) 1-13, 600/42.5. Pleased. Almanach (Saqlain), Super Kind (Salman K) 1-13, 600/45.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Four Wheel Drive (Tousif K) 1-13, 600/43. In fine trim. Blues Ballad (Antony), Ripple N Storm (Girish) 1-16, 600/46. They moved freely.

1200m: Anzac Pipernal (Tousif K), Art Gallery (D. Patel) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. They moved fluently. Czarevitch (Shreyas) 1-29.5, 1,0001-13.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Golden Oaks (Salman K) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.

1400m: Adjustment (Akram) 1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,0001-15.5, 600/45. Fit for the fray. Once You Go Black (Akram) 1-40, (1,400-600) 53.5. In fine shape. Prague (Shreyas) 1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit. The King N I (R. Pradeep) 1-44, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Maintains form. Extraordinary (Ramesh K), Eco Friendly (rb) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former started five lengths behind and finished level.

Gate practice – inner sand:

1400m: Last Wish (Arul), Green Channel (Salman K) 1-36, (1,400-600) 56.5. Former finished distance ahead.

