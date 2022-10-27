Races

Golden Oaks, Anzac Pipernal, Art Gallery, Solid Power and Once You Go Black shine

Golden Oaks, Anzac Pipernal, Art Gallery, Solid Power and Once You Go Black shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Oct 27)

Inner sand: 1400m: Beldona (Tauseef) 1-35, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/41. Impressed.

Outer sand: 600m: Capable (P. Siddaraju) 45. Easy.

1000m: Solid Power (Salman K) 1-13, 600/42.5. Pleased. Almanach (Saqlain), Super Kind (Salman K) 1-13, 600/45.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Four Wheel Drive (Tousif K) 1-13, 600/43. In fine trim. Blues Ballad (Antony), Ripple N Storm (Girish) 1-16, 600/46. They moved freely.

1200m: Anzac Pipernal (Tousif K), Art Gallery (D. Patel) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. They moved fluently. Czarevitch (Shreyas) 1-29.5, 1,0001-13.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Golden Oaks (Salman K) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.

1400m: Adjustment (Akram) 1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,0001-15.5, 600/45. Fit for the fray. Once You Go Black (Akram) 1-40, (1,400-600) 53.5. In fine shape. Prague (Shreyas) 1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit. The King N I (R. Pradeep) 1-44, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Maintains form. Extraordinary (Ramesh K), Eco Friendly (rb) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former started five lengths behind and finished level.

Gate practice – inner sand:

1400m: Last Wish (Arul), Green Channel (Salman K) 1-36, (1,400-600) 56.5. Former finished distance ahead.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 27, 2022 6:45:10 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/bangalore-race-track/article66061323.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY