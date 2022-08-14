Jake, Stormwatch, Beldona and Tycoonist impress

Jake, Stormwatch, Beldona and Tycoonist shone when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (August 14)

Inner sand: 1400m: Thunderstruck (rb) 1-36, 1,200/1-20.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40. Moved well.

Outer sand:600m: Princess Jasmine (rb) 46. Easy. Moving Ahead (rb) 45.5. Moved freely. Areca Angel (rb) 43.5. Worked well. Mystic Eye (rb) 44.5. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Beldona (rb) 1-15, 600/41. Impressed.

1200m: Tycoonist (Hindu S) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. Stormwatch (Hindu S) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Pleased. High Opinion (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Easy.

1400m: Jake (Hindu S) 1-38, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. A fine display.