Races

Jake, Stormwatch, Beldona and Tycoonist impress

Jake, Stormwatch, Beldona and Tycoonist shone when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (August 14)

Inner sand: 1400m: Thunderstruck (rb) 1-36, 1,200/1-20.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40. Moved well.

Outer sand:600m: Princess Jasmine (rb) 46. Easy. Moving Ahead (rb) 45.5. Moved freely. Areca Angel (rb) 43.5. Worked well. Mystic Eye (rb) 44.5. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Beldona (rb) 1-15, 600/41. Impressed.

1200m: Tycoonist (Hindu S) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. Stormwatch (Hindu S) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Pleased. High Opinion (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Easy.

1400m: Jake (Hindu S) 1-38, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. A fine display.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 14, 2022 6:36:37 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/bangalore-race-track/article65768718.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY