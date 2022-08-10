Moving Ahead, Unyielding, Speed Seven and Beldona please

Moving Ahead, Unyielding, Speed Seven and Beldona pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (August 10)

Outer sand:

600m: The King N I (rb) 44.5. Strode out well.

1000m: Fernet Branca (Arul) 1-15, 600/44. Moved well. Beldona (S.K. Paswan) 1-10, 600/42.5. Maintains form.

1200m: Triple Wish (A. Imran), Devils Magic (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Unyielding (Arul) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. Pleased. Speed Seven (Likith) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Empress Bella (P. Surya) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/42.5. Worked well. Sucre (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit.

1400m: Moving Ahead (S.K. Paswan) 1-44, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Sea Lion (Likith) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Impressed.