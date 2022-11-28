Bangalore Winter Meeting expected to be a grand affair

November 28, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Bangalore Winter Meeting 2022-23, comprising 22 race days, is scheduled to commence on Friday, Dec. 2, and will be held mainly on Fridays and Saturdays.

Briefing the media here on Monday, the Bangalore Turf Club chairman and senior steward Shivakumar Kheny said, “It is with great pleasure that I would like to announce that it is the turn of Bangalore Turf Club to host the Invitational Races during the meeting, the Sprinters’ Cup and the Stayers’ Cup will be run on Saturday, March 4 and the Indian Turf Invitation Cup and the Super Mile Cup will be run on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

“It is expected to be a grand gala affair for the weekend and all the events during the weekend are expected to be sponsored, and the aggregate prize money for the 22 race days, excluding the Indian Turf Invitation Cup weekend, is ₹13.31 crore.”

In respect of local horses, performance-linked incentive of 15% will be credited to the accounts of the owner(s) concerned. The minimum number of acceptors has been restricted to four with respect to races to be run over a distance of 1,800m or more.

In races for horses rated 70 and above, the top weight has been capped at 65kg. Minimum number of acceptors has been restricted to five with respect to races for horses rated 70 and above, six with respect to two-year-olds in 2022 and 3-years-olds in 2023. The maximum number of acceptors in respect of ordinary races will continue to be 12 except the Classic Days where the maximum number of runners will be 14.

Board Of Appeal: S. Chockalingam (chairman), Y. Jagannath, Kenneth Pinto, K.R. Prakash, I.S.N. Prasad and C.H. Pratap Reddy.

Racing dates: December: 2 and 3, 9, 16 and 17, 23, 30 and 31. January: 7, 13, 25 and 26, February: 3, 10, 18. March: 4 and 5, 10 and 11, 17 and 18, 24.