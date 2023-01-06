HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Balor, Watchmystars, Phoenix Surprise and Augusto shine

January 06, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Balor, Watchmystars, Phoenix Surprise and Augusto shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Jan. 6)

Inner sand:

600m: Dawn Rising (Rayan), Emeraldo (rb) 39.5. They moved well. Oxytocin (R. Ravi) 40. In fine condition, note.

1200m: El Alamein (Aliyar) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/40.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

1200m: Watchmystars (Rozario) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Moved attractively. Red Lucifer (Salman K) 1-30, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved freely. Cat Whiskers (Darshan) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up. Phoenix Surprise (S.K. Paswan) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.

1400m: Mirra (S. John) 1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Augusto (S.K. Paswan) 1-43, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/45. Shaped well. Saigon (A. Imran), Spirit Dancer (rb) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Former finished four lengths ahead. Salento (S. John) 1-46, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Imperial Blue (Rozario) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. In fine trim.

1600m: Balor (R. Pradeep) 1-59, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. In fine nick.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.