Balor, Watchmystars, Phoenix Surprise and Augusto shine

January 06, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Balor, Watchmystars, Phoenix Surprise and Augusto shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Jan. 6)

Inner sand:

600m: Dawn Rising (Rayan), Emeraldo (rb) 39.5. They moved well. Oxytocin (R. Ravi) 40. In fine condition, note.

1200m: El Alamein (Aliyar) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/40.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

1200m: Watchmystars (Rozario) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Moved attractively. Red Lucifer (Salman K) 1-30, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved freely. Cat Whiskers (Darshan) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up. Phoenix Surprise (S.K. Paswan) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.

1400m: Mirra (S. John) 1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Augusto (S.K. Paswan) 1-43, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/45. Shaped well. Saigon (A. Imran), Spirit Dancer (rb) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Former finished four lengths ahead. Salento (S. John) 1-46, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Imperial Blue (Rozario) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. In fine trim.

1600m: Balor (R. Pradeep) 1-59, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. In fine nick.