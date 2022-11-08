Balor, Knight In Hooves, Artemis Ignacia, Del Mar, Queen Envied and Ascoval please

Balor, Knight In Hooves, Artemis Ignacia, Del Mar, Queen Envied and Ascoval pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Nov. 8).

Inner sand:

600m: Appsara (M. Naveen) 40. Moved freely. Regal Force (S. John) 40.5. Easy.

Outer sand:

600m: Star Glory (M. Naveen) 44. In fine trim. Auspicious Queen (rb), Quevega (rb) 45. They finished together.

1000m: Psychic Warrior (rb) 1-13, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Priceless Gold (Suraj) 1-16, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Always Happy (S. John) 1-16.5, 600/45. Easy. Peyo (Suraj) 1-14.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Artemis Ignacia (Likith) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Princess Jasmine (rb), Double Vision (Jagadeesh) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. They moved impressively. Czarevitch (Darshan), Galloping Ahead (Shreyas) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. They are in fine trim. Del Mar (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Ascoval (Srinath) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41.5. A fine display. Aguila (Darshan) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Knight In Hooves (Suraj) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved attractively.

1400m: Balor (Antony) 1-43, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. A good display. Opus One (rb) 1-47, (1,400-600) 58. Easy. Queen Envied (rb) 1-41, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. In fine condition.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: A 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Termsandconditions) (Shreyas), Amazing Attraction (S.K. Paswan) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Cool Rider (Likith), Black Velvet (Chetan G) 1-30, (1,200-600) 44. Former finished distance ahead. Sociable (rb), Santorino (rb) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 45.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Bold Act (Adarsh), Synthesis (M. Naveen) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 44. They jumped out well. Touch Of Grey (Manjunath), Fondness Of You (Shinde) 1-34, (1,200-600) 45.5. They took a good jump. Granpar (Shreyas), Double Scotch (Darshan), Space X (S. Shareef) 1-23, (1,200-600) 39.5. First named impressed. Frederico (Likith), Flying Quest (rb) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 42. They jumped out well and finished together. Elite Agent (rb), Armory (Rajesh K) 1-24, (1,200-600) 43.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Solid Power (Srinath), Good Time Indeed (rb) 1-24, (1,200-600) 40.5. Latter slowly off. Sheer Bliss (Adarsh), Excellent Ray (Suraj) 1-23, (1,200-600) 40. They impressed. Limited Edition (Rozario), Rudram (rb), Caesars Palace (S. Shareef) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. First named impressed. Green Channel (Salman K), Baba Voss (Shreyas) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former finished distance ahead. Divine Musculine (rb), Royal Grant (Rajesh K), Gallic (Salman K) 1-22, (1,200-600) 38. They jumped out smartly.