Balor, Knight In Hooves, Artemis Ignacia, Del Mar, Queen Envied and Ascoval please

BENGALURU:
November 08, 2022 17:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Balor, Knight In Hooves, Artemis Ignacia, Del Mar, Queen Envied and Ascoval pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Nov. 8).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

600m: Appsara (M. Naveen) 40. Moved freely. Regal Force (S. John) 40.5. Easy.

Outer sand:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

600m: Star Glory (M. Naveen) 44. In fine trim. Auspicious Queen (rb), Quevega (rb) 45. They finished together.

1000m: Psychic Warrior (rb) 1-13, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Priceless Gold (Suraj) 1-16, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Always Happy (S. John) 1-16.5, 600/45. Easy. Peyo (Suraj) 1-14.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

1200m: Artemis Ignacia (Likith) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Princess Jasmine (rb), Double Vision (Jagadeesh) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. They moved impressively. Czarevitch (Darshan), Galloping Ahead (Shreyas) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. They are in fine trim. Del Mar (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Ascoval (Srinath) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41.5. A fine display. Aguila (Darshan) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Knight In Hooves (Suraj) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved attractively.

1400m: Balor (Antony) 1-43, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. A good display. Opus One (rb) 1-47, (1,400-600) 58. Easy. Queen Envied (rb) 1-41, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. In fine condition.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: A 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Termsandconditions) (Shreyas), Amazing Attraction (S.K. Paswan) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Cool Rider (Likith), Black Velvet (Chetan G) 1-30, (1,200-600) 44. Former finished distance ahead. Sociable (rb), Santorino (rb) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 45.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Bold Act (Adarsh), Synthesis (M. Naveen) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 44. They jumped out well. Touch Of Grey (Manjunath), Fondness Of You (Shinde) 1-34, (1,200-600) 45.5. They took a good jump. Granpar (Shreyas), Double Scotch (Darshan), Space X (S. Shareef) 1-23, (1,200-600) 39.5. First named impressed. Frederico (Likith), Flying Quest (rb) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 42. They jumped out well and finished together. Elite Agent (rb), Armory (Rajesh K) 1-24, (1,200-600) 43.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Solid Power (Srinath), Good Time Indeed (rb) 1-24, (1,200-600) 40.5. Latter slowly off. Sheer Bliss (Adarsh), Excellent Ray (Suraj) 1-23, (1,200-600) 40. They impressed. Limited Edition (Rozario), Rudram (rb), Caesars Palace (S. Shareef) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. First named impressed. Green Channel (Salman K), Baba Voss (Shreyas) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former finished distance ahead. Divine Musculine (rb), Royal Grant (Rajesh K), Gallic (Salman K) 1-22, (1,200-600) 38. They jumped out smartly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app