Balor, Knight In Hooves, Artemis Ignacia, Del Mar, Queen Envied and Ascoval please

November 08, 2022 17:32 IST

Balor, Knight In Hooves, Artemis Ignacia, Del Mar, Queen Envied and Ascoval pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Nov. 8).

Inner sand:

600m: Appsara (M. Naveen) 40. Moved freely. Regal Force (S. John) 40.5. Easy.

Outer sand:

600m: Star Glory (M. Naveen) 44. In fine trim. Auspicious Queen (rb), Quevega (rb) 45. They finished together.

1000m: Psychic Warrior (rb) 1-13, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Priceless Gold (Suraj) 1-16, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Always Happy (S. John) 1-16.5, 600/45. Easy. Peyo (Suraj) 1-14.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Artemis Ignacia (Likith) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Princess Jasmine (rb), Double Vision (Jagadeesh) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. They moved impressively. Czarevitch (Darshan), Galloping Ahead (Shreyas) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. They are in fine trim. Del Mar (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Ascoval (Srinath) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41.5. A fine display. Aguila (Darshan) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Knight In Hooves (Suraj) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved attractively.

1400m: Balor (Antony) 1-43, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. A good display. Opus One (rb) 1-47, (1,400-600) 58. Easy. Queen Envied (rb) 1-41, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. In fine condition.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: A 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Termsandconditions) (Shreyas), Amazing Attraction (S.K. Paswan) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Cool Rider (Likith), Black Velvet (Chetan G) 1-30, (1,200-600) 44. Former finished distance ahead. Sociable (rb), Santorino (rb) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 45.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Bold Act (Adarsh), Synthesis (M. Naveen) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 44. They jumped out well. Touch Of Grey (Manjunath), Fondness Of You (Shinde) 1-34, (1,200-600) 45.5. They took a good jump. Granpar (Shreyas), Double Scotch (Darshan), Space X (S. Shareef) 1-23, (1,200-600) 39.5. First named impressed. Frederico (Likith), Flying Quest (rb) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 42. They jumped out well and finished together. Elite Agent (rb), Armory (Rajesh K) 1-24, (1,200-600) 43.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Solid Power (Srinath), Good Time Indeed (rb) 1-24, (1,200-600) 40.5. Latter slowly off. Sheer Bliss (Adarsh), Excellent Ray (Suraj) 1-23, (1,200-600) 40. They impressed. Limited Edition (Rozario), Rudram (rb), Caesars Palace (S. Shareef) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. First named impressed. Green Channel (Salman K), Baba Voss (Shreyas) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former finished distance ahead. Divine Musculine (rb), Royal Grant (Rajesh K), Gallic (Salman K) 1-22, (1,200-600) 38. They jumped out smartly.