Ballerina primed to score a hat-trick

Trainer K.S.V. Prasad Raju’s Ballerina, who is in good shape, may score a hat-trick in the Darley Arabian Million (Gr.3), the chief event of Monday’s (Feb. 14) races.

1. RED SATIN PLATE (Div. I) (1,800m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III), 12.55 p.m.: 1. Arrowtown (10) Deepak Singh 62, 2. Special And Thong (2) B.R. Kumar 62, 3. Story Teller (4) R.S. Jodha 62, 4. Wot’s Up Jay (3) Santosh Raj 62, 5. Ostentatious (8) S.J. Sunil 61, 6. Dizizdtymtowin (9) Rupal Singh 60, 7. Golden Amaris (7) Rafique Sk. 59.5, 8. Starwalt (5) Khurshad Alam 58.5, 9. That’s My Way (6) A.A. Vikrant 57, 10. Astronaut (11) P. Gaddam 53.5 and 11. Epsom (1) Afroz Khan 53.

1. WOT’S UP JAY, 2. ARROWTOWN, 3. SPECIAL AND THONG

2. NARAYANPET PLATE (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 1.30: 1. China Town (3) Surya Prakash 56, 2. Dr Dee Dee (12) Aneel 56, 3. Everglades (1) Md. Ismail 56, 4. Soorya Vahan (7) Rupal Singh 56, 5. Star Medal (5) Nakhat Singh 56, 6. The Akhanda (10) Ashad Asbar 56, 7. Turgut (9) Kiran Naidu 56, 8. Alina (2) Afroz Khan 54.5, 9. Bifrost (4) S.S. Tanwar 54.5, 10. Dyanoosh (11) Rafique Sk. 54.5, 11. Love Divine (6) B. Nikhil 54.5, 12. Pleroma (13) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 13. Sensibility (8) R. Ajinkya 54.5 and 14. Speaking Of Love (14) Mukesh Kumar 54.5.

1. SENSIBILITY, 2. PLEROMA, 3. STAR MEDAL

3. MEDCHAL PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.05: 1. Max (4) Afroz Khan 60, 2. N R I Touch (13) Abhay Singh 59.5, 3. Hot Seat (2) Akshay Kumar 58.5, 4. City Of Blossom (12) R. Ajinkya 57.5, 5. Royal Pal (11) C.P. Bopanna 56.5, 6. Thunder Road (1) Mukesh Kumar 56.5, 7. Hidden Hope (8) S.S. Tanwar 56, 8. Flamingo Fame (5) Kiran Naidu 55.5, 9. Ashwa Rajauri (14) Kuldeep Singh 55, 10. Ambitious Star (7) Nakhat Singh 53, 11. Exotic Dancer (10) B.R. Kumar 53, 12. Fatuma (6) Gaurav Singh 52.5, 13. Prime Gardenia (3) Rupal Singh 52 and 14. Zeus (9) Santosh Raj 51.5.

1. HOT SEAT, 2. THUNDER ROAD, 3. PRIME GARDENIA

4. MEDCHAL PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.40: 1. Top In Class (5) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Garnet (13) A.A. Vikrant 59, 3. Unmatched (7) Surya Prakash 59, 4. Ashwa Figaro (1) Kuldeep Singh 57, 5. Hashtag (4) Mukesh Kumar 57, 6. Silk (8) Gaurav SIngh 56.5, 7. Multimoment (3) R. Ajinkya 56, 8. Cabello (2) Kiran Naidu 55, 9. Star Cruise (14) Aneel 54, 10. Its On (6) D.S. Deora 53, 11. Lifetime (12) Khurshad Alam 52.5, 12. Baisa (9) Santosh Raj 51.5, 13. Plethora (10) Nakhat Singh 51.5 and 14. Explosive (11) Afroz Khan 51.

1. HASHTAG, 2. TOP IN CLASS, 3. UNMATCHED

5. JOGULAMBA GADWAL PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3.15: 1. Cheltenham (5) Afroz Khan 60, 2. Linewiler (2) Mukesh Kumar 59.5, 3. Star Babe (11) Abhay Singh 59.5, 4. Wallop And Gallop (8) Deepak Singh 57, 5. Muaser (6) Nakhat Singh 55.5, 6. Isra (4) Aneel 55, 7. Silver Bells (9) R. Ajinkya 55, 8. Greek’s Ace (12) Gaurav Singh 54, 9. N R I Heights (1) B. Nikhil 54, 10. Miss Little Angel (10) Santosh Raj 53.5, 11. Exclusive Luck (13) Rupal Singh 52.5, 12. Sorry Darling (7) Rafique Sk. 52.5, 13. Gurbaaz (14) Md. Ismail 51.5 and 14. Call Of The Blue (3) B.R. Kumar 51.

1. SILVER BELLS, 2. ISRA, 3. LINEWILER

6. DARLEY ARABIAN MILLION (Gr. 3) (1,200m), 3-y-o only, 3.50: 1. Ashoka (1) A.A. Vikrant 56, 2. Essential (2) Mukesh Kumar 56, 3. Neglect Me Not (6) Akshay Kumar 56, 4. Superlative (3) R. Ajinkya 56, 5. Survivor (4) Nakhat Singh 56 and 6. Ballerina (5) Suraj Narredu 54.5.

1. BALLERINA, 2. SUPERLATIVE

7. CHIEF JUSTICE TROPHY (2,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 4.25: 1. Francis Bacon (1) Nakhat Singh 60, 2. Maplewood (9) C.S. Jodha 57, 3. N R I Infinity (7) B.R. Kumar 57, 4. Aerial Combat (8) Abhay Singh 56.5, 5. Bandit King (2) Mukesh Kumar 56.5, 6. Just Incredible (3) A.A. Vikrant 56.5, 7. Beauty Flame (10) B. Nikhil 56, 8. Moringa (4) S.J. Sunil 56, 9. Bold Bidding (5) Akshay Kumar 54.5 and 10. Despang (6) Surya Prakash 53.

1. MAPLEWOOD, 2. N R I INFINITY, 3. BOLD BIDDING

8. RED SATIN PLATE (Div. II) (1,800m), rated upto 25 (Cat. III), 5.00: 1. Destine To Be (6) Akshay Kumar 62, 2. Fly Tothe Stars (9) Mukesh Kumar 62, 3. N R I Secret (5) Santosh Raj 62, 4. Cash Register (10) Surya Prakash 61, 5. Silk Route (4) Kiran Naidu 61, 6. Open Affair (7) Md. Ismail 59.5, 7. N R I City (3) Deepak Singh 59, 8. New Hustle (11) B. Nikhil 57.5, 9. Southern Lady (8) Afroz Khan 56.5, 10. Racing Rani (2) Rupal Singh 54 and 11. Royal Avenger (1) Rafique Sk. 50.

1. DESTINED TO BE, 2. CASH REGISTER, 3. NEW HUSTLE

Day’s Best: SENSIBILITY

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4 & 5. (ii) 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3. (ii) 3, 4 & 5, (iii) 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala: All races.