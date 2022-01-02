Ballerina makes the winning move in feature

Hyderabad:

02 January 2022 18:06 IST

Ballerina, ridden by Suraj Narredu, edged Sensibility by a nose to claim the Byerly Turk Million (Gr. 3), the main event of the Sunday’s (Jan. 2) races here. The winner is owned by United Racing and Bloodstock Breeders Limited. K.S.V. Prasad Raju trains the winner.

1. NEXT MOVE PLATE (1,100m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: HIGH REWARD (Nakhat Singh) 1, Carlisle (P. Dhebe) 2, Meridia (R. Ajinkya) 3 and Adamas (C.S. Jodha) 4. 2, 3/4 and 2-1/4. 1m, 8.12s. ₹102 (w), 18, 14 and 13 (p). SHP: 47, THP: 42, SHW: 50 and 39, FP: 863, Q: 305, Tanala: 3,027. Favourite: Adamas. Owner: Mr. Murugappan Alagappa. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

Note: Clefairy (Kiran Naidu up) reared up in the starting stalls and dislodged her rider. The jockey was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Advertising

Advertising

2. COMMON LAND PLATE (Div. I) (1,600m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): DESPANG (Surya Prakash) 1, Malaala (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Lightning Fairy (Antony Raj) 3 and Bloom Buddy (Akshay Kumar) 4. 1, 3 and Nose. 1m, 40.94s. ₹71 (w), 19, 10 and 24 (p). SHP: 49, THP: 45, SHW: 30 and 11, FP: 273, Q: 48, Tanala: 1,015.Favourite: Malaala. Owner: Col. S.B. Nair. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

3. SWEET GIRL PLATE (1,400m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): GREEN TURF (Antony Raj) 1, Mirana (Santosh Raj) 2, Chuckit (Aneel) 3 and Good Connection (Gaurav Singh) 4. Not run: Brilliant View. Nk, 1 and Nose. 1m, 26.88s. ₹208 (w), 34, 13 and 21 (p). SHP: 38, THP: 48, SHW: 170 and 31, FP: 1,818, Q: 650, Tanala: 69, 346. Favourite: One Wish. Owner: Mr. Maddali Sai Kumar. Trainer: G. Shashikanth.

4. COMMON LAND PLATE (Div. II) (1,600m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): CAMPANIA (Akshay Kumar) 1, Star Babe (Rohit Kumar) 2, Grand Duke (R.S. Jodha) 3 and Gurbaaz (P. Dhebe) 4. 1, Sh and 3/4. 1m, 40.64s. ₹30 (w), 12, 19 and 15 (p). SHP: 52, THP: 40, SHW: 21 and 24, FP: 268, Q: 173, Tanala: 1,292. Favourite: Dream Station. Owners: Mr. Gaurav Sethi, Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey, Mr. Abhimanyu Thackersey & Mr. Berjis Minoo Desai. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

5. BYERLY TURK MILLION (Gr. 3) (1,200m), (Terms) Fillies, 3-y-o only: BALLERINA (Suraj Narredu) 1, Sensibility (S.J. Sunil) 2, Kaitlan (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Candy Girl (Nakhat Singh) 4. Nose, 3-1/4 and Hd. 1m, 13.05s. ₹17 (w), 11, 45 and 15 (p). SHP: 177, THP: 35, SHW: 12 and 101, FP: 380, Q: 351, Tanala: 1,987. Favourite: Ballerina. Owners: United Racing And Bloodstock Breeders Limited. Trainer: K.S.V. Prasad Raju.

6. TRADE FAIR PLATE (1,600m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III): GREEK’S ACE (Gaurav Singh) 1, Solo Winner (Abhay Singh) 2, Sorry Darling (Aneel) 3 and Wot’s Up Jay (Antony Raj) 4. 1/2, 2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 42.05s. ₹26 (w), 13, 27 and 18 (p). SHP: 89, THP: 68, SHW: 27 and 39, FP: 354, Q: 281, Tanala: 2,637. Favourite: Greek’s Ace. Owner: Mr. L. Arun Kumar. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹54, 554 (7 tkts.) & 30%: 4,813 (34 tkts.); Treble: (i) 55, 323 (1 tkt), (ii) 227 (508 tkts.); Mini Jackpot: 5,402 (27 tkts.).