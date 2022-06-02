Ballerina, Arcana, Bellator, Leonardo and Dragon’s Gold shine

Ballerina, Arcana, Bellator, Leonardo and Dragon’s Gold shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (June 2).

Inner sand:

1000m: Bimaran Castle (Arul), Green Channel (rb) 1-9, 600/39.5. Former finished six lengths in front.

1200m: Phenom (N.S. Parmar) 1-19, 1,000/1-5.5, 600/37.5. Moved fluently.

Outer sand:

600m: Mystical Merkabah (Rajesh K) 43.5. Strode out well. Mojito (N.S. Parmar), Gimme (Dhebe) 44. They finished level. Urban Borbon (Hindu S), Maroon (Ashok K) 44. Former finished well ahead. Wonder Wench (rb) 45. Easy. La Reina (Sandesh) 46. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Ripple N Storm (Ashok K), Flaming Falcon (Hindu S) 1-15, 600/43. They worked well. Sleipnir (Oliver) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Kiefer (Raghuveer), Multistarrer (Sandesh) 1-16, 600/43.5. They shaped well. Dragon’s Gold (Oliver) 1-15.5, 600/40. A good display.

1200m: Leonardo (Akshay K), Success (Hindu S) 1-27, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Empire Of Dreams (R. Rupesh) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Strode out well. Dexa (P. Trevor) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Moved freely. Chinky Pinky (Oliver) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Worked well. Twilight Tornado (Arul) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/42.5. Moved well.

1400m: Arcana (Suraj) 1-39, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/41.5. A pleasing display. Chopin (Kirthis B) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Pazel (P. Trevor) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. In fine trim. Ballerina (Akshay K) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/43. Moved attractively. Prague (P. Trevor) 1-46, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/43.5. Moved freely.

Gate practice - inner sand:

1400m: Acaster (Vivek), Secret Lady (S. Shareef), Lady Godiva (Ashok K) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 51.5. First named impressed. Indian Blues (A. Prakash), Glow In The Dark (Akshay K) 1-37, (1,400-600) 54. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Contador (S. John), Castaneda (P. Trevor) 1-39.5, (1,400-600) 58. Former finished two lengths ahead. Allabouther (Khurshad), Realia (Chetan K) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 55.5. Former finished distance ahead. Tycoonist (Hindu S), Monteverdi (Asif A) 1-40, (1,400-600) 52. They finished level. Tranquilo (S. John), Aldgate (P. Trevor) 1-34.5, (1,400-600) 53.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Sicily (Oliver), George Everest (Likith) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 54.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Balor (Oliver), Ring Master (A. Chavan) 1-38, (1,400-600) 56. Former finished eight lengths ahead.