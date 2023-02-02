Balenciaga, Iron Age and Arcana show out

February 02, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Balenciaga, Iron Age and Arcana showed out when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Feb. 2) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Dream Seller (Ajinkya), Kinzhal (V. Jodha) 53, 600/40. They were pushed and level. Market King (V. Jodha), Midsummer Star (Ajinkya) 51, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely. Imperial Power (Srinath) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Zuccarelli (Kirtish), Zborowski (Kaviraj) 57, 600/42. Pair easy. Emperor Roderic (C. Umesh) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Balor (Srinath) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 50, 600/37. Pleased. Yukan (Chouhan) 50, 600/37. Pushed. Tenth Star/On Fleek (N.B. Kuldeep), Kisling (J. Chinoy) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Waikiki (Parmar) 51, 600/37. Moved impressively. The General (Bhawani) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Prince O’ War (rb) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Ultimo (Ajinkya), Aloysia (V. Jodha) 53, 600/39. They finished level freely.

1000m: Starry Spirit (Hamir), Silver Spring (Shelar) 1-9, 800/56, 600/42. Pair urged and ended level. Fortunate Son (Parmar), Gimme (Dhebe) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Former made up three lengths and finished level. In Contention (Ajinkya), Buckley (V. Jodha) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former moved well while the latter was urged to end level. Iron Age (Hamir) 1-2, 800/49, 600/37. Speedy display. Alpha Domino (Neeraj), Time (C.S. Jodha) 1-6, 600/39. Former was urged to end level. Brave Beauty (Nazil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Good work.

1200m: Nostalgic (Sandesh) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Balenciaga (Mosin) 1-18, 1000/1-5, 800/53, 600/40. Excellent work. Ravishing Form (Ajinkya) 1-27, 600/43. Easy. Mojito (Parmar) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well.

1600m: Rue St’ Honore (Neeraj) 1-54, 1000/1-9, 600/41. Shaping well.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Enchanting Empress (V. Bunde), Clap Your Hands (Hamir) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Both were level. Arcana (Chouhan) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Impressed. Knight Templar (Shelar) 1-4, 800/50, 600/39. Stretched. Mariana (N. Bhosale), Jendayi (C. Umesh) and Chagall (Kirtish) 1-10, 600/42. Mariana finished five lengths ahead of Jendayi who further finished a distance ahead of Chagall.