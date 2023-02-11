ADVERTISEMENT

Balenciaga and Sierra Dela Plata impress

February 11, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST

Racing Correspondent

Mumbai

Balenciaga and Sierra Dela Plata impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Feb. 11) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Hilad (Gore), Blaze Carson (app) 42. Pair level. Brave Beauty (Nazil) 38. Moved well.

800m: Yawar (Mustakim), Excellent Gold (Nadeem) 54, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Dashmesh Dancer (S. Sunil) 56, 600/42. Easy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1000m: Tarzan (Bhawani), Demetrius (T.S. Jodha) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to end level. Rodrigo (V. Bunde) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Capucine (Navnath) 1-10, 800/56, 600/41. Moved freely. Doc Martin (rb) 1-8, 600/38. Moved well. Ashford (Mosin), Love Warrior (Vinod) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former trounced the latter by a distance. Mojo (Merchant) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Slightly urged.

1200m: Mariana (Navnath), Rush (Kirtish) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Cordelia (Kirtish) 1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/40. Moved fluently. Mysterious Girl (Nazil) 1-26, 1000/1-11, 600/42. Moved freely. Alexandros (Neeraj), Chenevix Trench (Kirtish) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former made up five lengths and finished level. Time (Neeraj), Supreme Spirit (V. Bunde) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/40. Former easily finished five lengths ahead. Sierra Dela Plata (Navnath) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively.

1400m: Stole My Heart (C. Umesh) 1-39, 1000/1-10, 600/41. Moved freely. Impunity (Neeraj) 1-42, 600/42. Easy. Des Marquis (C. Umesh) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well. Christofle (Kirtish) 1-39, 1200/1-24, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely.

Outer sand: 800m: Joaquin (rb) 55, 600/40. Moved fluently.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand: 1000m: Winter Agenda (Gagandeep), Allied Attack (T.S. Jodha) 1-8, 800/55, 600/42. They were urged and ended level. Balenciaga (Vinod), Ahead Of My Time (Mosin) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former strode out well while the latter was eased up after jumping out. Tabriz (Peter), My Name Is Trinity (Merchant) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

horse racing

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US