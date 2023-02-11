Balenciaga and Sierra Dela Plata impress

February 11, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST

Mumbai

Balenciaga and Sierra Dela Plata impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Feb. 11) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Hilad (Gore), Blaze Carson (app) 42. Pair level. Brave Beauty (Nazil) 38. Moved well.

800m: Yawar (Mustakim), Excellent Gold (Nadeem) 54, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Dashmesh Dancer (S. Sunil) 56, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Tarzan (Bhawani), Demetrius (T.S. Jodha) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to end level. Rodrigo (V. Bunde) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Capucine (Navnath) 1-10, 800/56, 600/41. Moved freely. Doc Martin (rb) 1-8, 600/38. Moved well. Ashford (Mosin), Love Warrior (Vinod) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former trounced the latter by a distance. Mojo (Merchant) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Slightly urged.

1200m: Mariana (Navnath), Rush (Kirtish) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Cordelia (Kirtish) 1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/40. Moved fluently. Mysterious Girl (Nazil) 1-26, 1000/1-11, 600/42. Moved freely. Alexandros (Neeraj), Chenevix Trench (Kirtish) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former made up five lengths and finished level. Time (Neeraj), Supreme Spirit (V. Bunde) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/40. Former easily finished five lengths ahead. Sierra Dela Plata (Navnath) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively.

1400m: Stole My Heart (C. Umesh) 1-39, 1000/1-10, 600/41. Moved freely. Impunity (Neeraj) 1-42, 600/42. Easy. Des Marquis (C. Umesh) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well. Christofle (Kirtish) 1-39, 1200/1-24, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely.

Outer sand: 800m: Joaquin (rb) 55, 600/40. Moved fluently.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand: 1000m: Winter Agenda (Gagandeep), Allied Attack (T.S. Jodha) 1-8, 800/55, 600/42. They were urged and ended level. Balenciaga (Vinod), Ahead Of My Time (Mosin) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former strode out well while the latter was eased up after jumping out. Tabriz (Peter), My Name Is Trinity (Merchant) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead.

