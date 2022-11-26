  1. EPaper
Balenciaga, Ahead Of My Time and Mi Arion impress

November 26, 2022 06:07 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Balenciaga, Ahead Of My Time and Mi Arion impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Nov. 26) morning.

Inner sand: 800m: Spirit Bay (Zervan) 53, 600/38. Moved freely. Peregrine Falcon (Kirtish), 2/y/o El Greco (C. Umesh) 57, 600/42. Pair easy. Whatsinaname (rb) 56, 600/42. Moved freely. 2/y/o Christofle (Chouhan), Nirvana (Kiritish) 56, 600/42. Pair moved level freely. 2/y/os Sorrento Secret (Mosin), Dashmesh Dancer (V. Bunde) 58, 600/44. Former finished six lengths ahead. 2/y/os Lazarus (Chouhan), Souza (Navnath) 57, 600/42. Former ended four lengths in front. Doc Martin (Zervan) 54, 600/39. Moved fluently. Faranoush (rb) 1400/600m 56. Easy.

1000m: Multiencrpyted (P. Dhebe) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Ragnar (Bhawani) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41. Pressed. Fairmont (Zervan) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well. Scaramanga (Zervan) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Responded well. Balenciaga (P. Vinod) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved impressively. Ahead Of My Time (Mosin) 1-5, 800/53, 600/40. Moved attractively. 2/y/os Big Red (Saba), Pride’s Prince (Hamir) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. They moved level freely. 2/y/os Dream Alliance (Saba), Opus Dei (Hamir) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up four lengths and finished level. 2/y/o Endurance (V. Bunde) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. 2/y/os Christophany (V. Bunde), Phoenix Tower/Winter Renaissance (Shelar) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. They finished level freely.

1200m: Northern Lights (Chouhan), Botero (Kirtish) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Pair moved freely. Zuccarelli (Chouhan) 1-26, 600/43. Moved fluently. Theon (Kirtish) 1-28, 600/44. Easy. 2/y/o Mi Arion (P. Vinod) 1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/55, 600/42. Impressed.

Noted on November 25.

Inner sand: 600m: Mighty Wings (Nazil) 42. Easy.

800m: Perhaps (Nazil) 56, 600/40. Moved fluently.

1000m: Ashwa Bravo (Merchant) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Moved well. Stunning Visual (Nazil) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Responded well.

