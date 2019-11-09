Back Of Beyond, On The Trot, Prevalent Force, Asgardia, Marco Polo and Kimera shine

: Back Of Beyond, On The Trot, Prevalent Force, Asgardia, Marco Polo and Kimera shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Nov 9).

Inner sand:

1000m: Constantinople (R. Marshall) 1-7, 600/39.5. Strode out well.

1400m: Armin (rb) 1-38, (1,400-600) 50. Eased up.

Outer sand:

600m: A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Prize Magic) (T.S. Jodha), Tokyo Rose (rb) 43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Port Of Beauty (I. Chisty) 46. Easy. Super Success (A. Ramu), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Auryn) (T.S. Jodha) 43. They shaped well. A 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Aquamarine) (R. Marshall), a 2-y-o (Air Support - Miss Highjinks) (Indrajeet) 43. Former moved better. Snow Queen (Surya), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Ice Point) (T.S. Jodha) 43.5. They finished level. Panama (I. Chisty) 43.5. Worked well. Naayab (rb), Sultana (rb) 44. Former finished four lengths ahead. Magic Lamp (R. Shelar) 45.5. Easy. Hafnium (Shiva K) 43.5. In fine shape. Super Smart (rb), Radiant Treasure (Mark) 44. They moved freely. Propine (Shiva K) 45.5. Easy. Look Out (Shiva K) 45. Moved freely.

1000m: Star And Garter (Antony), Cavaliere (S. John) 1-10, 600/42.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Whatsmyscript - One Punch) (rb), a 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Nickel Chrome) (Indrajeet) 1-13.5, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Laserre) (R. Marshall) 1-14, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Life Awaits (rb) 1-11, 600/41.5. Impressed. Another Rainbow (rb) 1-14, 600/44. Worked well. Phoenix Reached (D. Patel) 1-13.5, 600/43. Moved well. El Matador (rb), Bella Mama (rb) 1-12.5, 600/45. They finished together. Turf Prospector (rb), Aleef (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. They moved freely. Harbour Sunrise (Antony) 1-11, 600/42. Moved attractively. Ambrosio (R. Marshall) 1-15, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Haedi's Folly (rb), Stari Grad (rb) 1-12.5, 600/42.5. Former showed out. Jersey Legend (I. Chisty), Aferpi (Antony) 1-12, 600/43. They moved impressively. Kimera (Srinath) 1-10, 600/41. A fine display. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Integra) (T.S. Jodha), Wild Wild Angels (rb) 1-16, 600/43.5. Former shaped well.

1200m: Asgardia (Indrajeet) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Knotty Ash (S. John) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. Moved freely. Bernardini (Mrs. Silva), Lycurgus (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Former finished four lengths ahead. Mystic Flame (R. Pradeep) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. Moved freely. High Hawk (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 43.5. Easy. Fire Glow (I. Chisty), Queen Of Sand (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42. They pleased. Mr Handsome (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. In fine condition. Royal Crystal (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Moved with plenty in hand. Prevalent Force (R. Pradeep) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Pleased. Honey Trap (S. John) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Track Striker (Surya) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Worked well. Donna Bella (Mrs. Silva), Sun Splash (Anjar) 1-28, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished six lengths ahead. Kirkwood (S. John) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. On The Trot (S. John), Impavid (Antony) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. They moved fluently. Ispelldangertoall (Asif Khan) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Moved well.

1400m: Back Of Beyond (Asif Khan) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Responded well to the urgings. Grey Channel (T.S. Jodha), Indian Brahmos (Chetan G) 1-45, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42.5. Former showed out. Marco Polo (rb) 1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. A fine display.