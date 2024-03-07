Baby Bazooka, who is in good shape, should score over her rivals in the Rajpipla Trophy,

March 07, 2024 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - Mumbai

The bottom-weighted Baby Bazooka, who is in good shape as evidenced by her track performances, should score over her rivals in the Rajpipla Trophy, the main event of the Thursday’s (Mar. 7) evening races here.

Rails will be placed 4 metres wide from 1400m to 1200m and 7 metres wide from 800m to 500m and thereafter 5 metres wide upto the winning post.

1. M.H. AHMEDBHOY CUP (2,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 4.30: 1. Chat (1) Chouhan 59, 2. Alpha Domino (3) Neeraj 57.5, 3. Beyond Measure (3) Kiran Naidu 54, 4. Willy Wonkaa (2) K. Nazil 52 and 5. Midas Touch (5) Merchant 51.

1. CHAT, 2. ALPHA DOMINO

2. A.F.S. TALYARKHAN CUP (1,200m) (Terms), 3-y-o only — 5.00: 1. Redouble (5) R. Ajinkya 57, 2. Santissimo (2) Chouhan 57, 3. Raise The Stakes (1) Mustakim 55.5, 4. Escape Velocity (4) H.M. Akshay 52.5 and 5. Evgenia (3) H. Gore 52.5.

1. SANTISSIMO, 2. RAISE THE STAKES

3. RAJPIPLA TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward — 5.30: 1. Son Of A Gun (1) Mustakim 60, 2. Cellini (3) Akshay Kumar 56.5, 3. Amazonia (4) Neeraj 51.5 and 4. Baby Bazooka (2) K. Nazil 50.

1. BABY BAZOOKA, 2. CELLINI

4. T.M. GOCULDAS PLATE (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 — 6.00: 1. Lord And Master (6) Merchant 62, 2. Elpenor (3) Akshay Kumar 60.5, 3. Ataash (2) P. Shinde 59, 4. Waikiki (5) Parmar 57.5, 5. Kariena (1) Neeraj 53.5 and 6. Misty (4) Chouhan 53.5.

1. ELPENOR, 2. MISTY, 3. KARIENA

5. EDGAR DESYLVA TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46 — 6.30: 1. Enlightened (7) P. Shinde 60.5, 2. Queens Pride (6) Yash Narredu 60, 3. Northern Singer (9) Mustakim 59, 4. Fiery Red (4) M.S. Deora 58.5, 5. Fidato (1) Dashrath 57, 6. Mighty Thunder (8) J. Chinoy 56, 7. Demetrius (2) T.S. Jodha 55, 8. Adonis (3) K. Nazil 52, 9. Dowsabel (10) Merchant 51, 10. Mirae (5) S. Saba 50 and 11. Arbitrage (11) H. Gore 49.5.

1. FIERY RED, 2. ENLIGHTENED, 3. MIRAE

6. NARAYANDAS J. DAVE PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26 — 7.00: 1. Atomic Angel (8) Bhawani 60.5, 2. Operation Finale (1) R. Ajinkya 59, 3. Dagger’s Strike (7) M.S. Deora 58.5, 4. Neilina (3) S. Zervan 56, 5. Zip Along (6) Mustakim 56, 6. Red Dust (5) Merchant 53, 7. High Spirit (4) H. Gore 52.5 and 8. Zacapa (2) Saba 49.

1. HIGH SPIRIT, 2. DAGGER’S STRIKE, 3. ZIP ALONG

7. NARAYANDAS J. DAVE PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26 — 7.30: 1. Definitely (---), 2. Good Deeds (6) Akshay Kumar 61.5, 3. Nobility (2) P. Dhebe 61.5, 4. Ricochet (4) C.S. Jodha 61.5, 5. Showman (7) Mustakim 61.5, 6. Swarovski (1) Bhawani 61.5, 7. Tanahaiyaan (3) H. Gore 59, 8. She’s A Teaser (5) Mosin 57 and 9. Dragon Wings (8) S. Saba 56.5.

1. RICOCHET, 2. TANAHAIYAAN, 3. NOBILITY

Day’s Best: SANTISSIMO

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.