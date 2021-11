Baby Bazooka, Perfect Man and Superleggra show out

Baby Bazooka, Perfect Man and Superleggra showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Nov. 13) morning.

Sand track

800m: Emrys (Mosin), Sun Gold (Kirtish) 57, 600/42. Pair level. Perfect Man (rb) 51, 600/37. Moved well. Chieftain (T.S. Jodha), St. Andrews (P. Shinde) 57, 600/42. They were easy. Arabian Phoenix (Zervan) 1-27, 800/56, 600/41. Easy. Rambunctious (Kaviraj), Zuccarelli (Chouhan) 56, 600/42. Pair easy. 2/y/os Quasar/Diani (rb), Quasar/Zana (rb) 54, 600/40. They moved level freely. Superleggra (Zeeshan) 51, 600/37. Moved attractively.

1200m: Sultan Suleiman (Zameer) 1-27, 800/56, 600/41. Easy. Victorious Sermon (Akshay) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely. Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 1-26, 600/42. Easy.

1400m: Baby Bazooka (Zervan) 1-36, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Pleased.

1600m: Parisian (C. Umesh), Theon (Chouhan) 1-53, 1400/1-38, 1200/1-24, 800/54, 600/40. Former made up three lengths and easily finished level.

Noted on November 12. (Sand track)

1600m: Well Speaking (Nazil) 1-53, 1400/1-38, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/39.5. Responded well.

Gate practice noted on the sand track

1000m: Thundering Spirit (rb) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Jumped out well. 2/y/os Kingda Ka/Besame Mucho (P. Naidu), Speaking Of Which/Star Of Harmony (Peter) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Former ended four lengths in front.