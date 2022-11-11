Baby Bazooka, Mysterious Girl and Intense Belief show out

PUNE:
November 11, 2022 17:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Baby Bazooka, Mysterious Girl and Intense Belief showed out when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Nov. 11) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

600m: Pepper (rb) 39. Moved fluently. Esfir (rb) 38. Moved well. 2/y/os She’s A Tiger (Merchant), Believe (Shubham) 42. Pair easy. Stunning Visual (Nazil) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Attained (Mosin) 55, 600/41. Easy. Adonis (rb), Iamstorm (rb) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 48, 600/36. Moved attractively. Zarak (Merchant), Jack Bauer (Shubham) 54, 600/40. Pair moved freely. Mysterious Girl (Nazil) 50, 600/38. Pleased. 2/y/os Waikiki (D.A. Naik), Serrano (Parmar) 57, 600/42. Both were easy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Intense Belief (P. Vinod), So So Special (Mosin) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead.

Race track:

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

600m: 2/y/os Endurance (V. Bunde), Pride’s Prince (Shelar) 40. Both were easy.

1000m: Marlboro Man (Merchant), Kisling (Nazil) 1-6, 800/50, 600/38. They moved level freely.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app