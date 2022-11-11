Baby Bazooka, Mysterious Girl and Intense Belief show out
Baby Bazooka, Mysterious Girl and Intense Belief showed out when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Nov. 11) morning.
Inner sand:
600m: Pepper (rb) 39. Moved fluently. Esfir (rb) 38. Moved well. 2/y/os She’s A Tiger (Merchant), Believe (Shubham) 42. Pair easy. Stunning Visual (Nazil) 38. Moved freely.
800m: Attained (Mosin) 55, 600/41. Easy. Adonis (rb), Iamstorm (rb) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 48, 600/36. Moved attractively. Zarak (Merchant), Jack Bauer (Shubham) 54, 600/40. Pair moved freely. Mysterious Girl (Nazil) 50, 600/38. Pleased. 2/y/os Waikiki (D.A. Naik), Serrano (Parmar) 57, 600/42. Both were easy.
1000m: Intense Belief (P. Vinod), So So Special (Mosin) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead.
Race track:
600m: 2/y/os Endurance (V. Bunde), Pride’s Prince (Shelar) 40. Both were easy.
1000m: Marlboro Man (Merchant), Kisling (Nazil) 1-6, 800/50, 600/38. They moved level freely.