Baby Bazooka, Mysterious Girl and Intense Belief show out

November 11, 2022 17:26 IST

Baby Bazooka, Mysterious Girl and Intense Belief showed out when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Nov. 11) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Pepper (rb) 39. Moved fluently. Esfir (rb) 38. Moved well. 2/y/os She’s A Tiger (Merchant), Believe (Shubham) 42. Pair easy. Stunning Visual (Nazil) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Attained (Mosin) 55, 600/41. Easy. Adonis (rb), Iamstorm (rb) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 48, 600/36. Moved attractively. Zarak (Merchant), Jack Bauer (Shubham) 54, 600/40. Pair moved freely. Mysterious Girl (Nazil) 50, 600/38. Pleased. 2/y/os Waikiki (D.A. Naik), Serrano (Parmar) 57, 600/42. Both were easy.

1000m: Intense Belief (P. Vinod), So So Special (Mosin) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead.

Race track:

600m: 2/y/os Endurance (V. Bunde), Pride’s Prince (Shelar) 40. Both were easy.

1000m: Marlboro Man (Merchant), Kisling (Nazil) 1-6, 800/50, 600/38. They moved level freely.