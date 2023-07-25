ADVERTISEMENT

Baby Bazooka, Arcana and Alpine Star show out 

July 25, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Pune:

Baby Bazooka, Arcana and Alpine Star showed out when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (July 25) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Magileto (H.M. Akshay) 39. Moved freely. Balius Warrior (Towfeeq) 42. Easy. Mighty Wings (Nazil) 40. Easy. Alpine Star (S. Chinoy) 37. Moved attractively. Alpha Domino (Neeraj) 42. Easy. Dexa (C.S. Jodha) 40. Moved fluently. Gazino (rb) 42. Easy. Fashion Icon (H.M. Akshay) 42. Easy.

800m: Willy Wonkaa (S.J. Sunil) 54, 600/41. Pressed. Mastery (M.S. Deora), Precious Grey (S. Kamble) 55, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead. Northern Singer (S. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Ugly Truth (S. Amit), Ultimo (Ranjane) 53, 600/39. Former ended three lengths in front. Remy Red (J. Chinoy) 55, 600/41. Stretched. Fidato (Mustakim) 54, 600/39. Worked well. Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Responded well. Note. Arcana (Aniket) 51, 600/39. Impressed. Michigan (S. Chinoy) 54, 600/41. Urged in the last part. Kinzhal (Ranjane), Toscana (N.B. Kuldeep) 55, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Come Back Please (Prasad) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Sea The Sun (Chouhan) 58, 600/43. Easy. Chat (Nazil) 54, 600/40. Worked freely. Bombay (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Pressed. Arabian Phoenix (Nazil) 53, 600/40. Good work. Intense Belief (P. Vinod) 56, 600/42. Easy. Yawar (S. Chinoy) 56, 600/42. Pushed. Doc Martin (H. Gore) 54, 600/39. Slightly urged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Gate practice — inner sand: 1000m: Cascade (T.S. Jodha), Kubric (Zeeshan) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished a distance ahead. La Belle (Kirtish), Souza (N. Bhosale) 1-12, 800/55, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US