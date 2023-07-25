Baby Bazooka, Arcana and Alpine Star show out 

July 25, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Pune:

Baby Bazooka, Arcana and Alpine Star showed out when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (July 25) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Magileto (H.M. Akshay) 39. Moved freely. Balius Warrior (Towfeeq) 42. Easy. Mighty Wings (Nazil) 40. Easy. Alpine Star (S. Chinoy) 37. Moved attractively. Alpha Domino (Neeraj) 42. Easy. Dexa (C.S. Jodha) 40. Moved fluently. Gazino (rb) 42. Easy. Fashion Icon (H.M. Akshay) 42. Easy.

800m: Willy Wonkaa (S.J. Sunil) 54, 600/41. Pressed. Mastery (M.S. Deora), Precious Grey (S. Kamble) 55, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead. Northern Singer (S. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Ugly Truth (S. Amit), Ultimo (Ranjane) 53, 600/39. Former ended three lengths in front. Remy Red (J. Chinoy) 55, 600/41. Stretched. Fidato (Mustakim) 54, 600/39. Worked well. Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Responded well. Note. Arcana (Aniket) 51, 600/39. Impressed. Michigan (S. Chinoy) 54, 600/41. Urged in the last part. Kinzhal (Ranjane), Toscana (N.B. Kuldeep) 55, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Come Back Please (Prasad) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Sea The Sun (Chouhan) 58, 600/43. Easy. Chat (Nazil) 54, 600/40. Worked freely. Bombay (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Pressed. Arabian Phoenix (Nazil) 53, 600/40. Good work. Intense Belief (P. Vinod) 56, 600/42. Easy. Yawar (S. Chinoy) 56, 600/42. Pushed. Doc Martin (H. Gore) 54, 600/39. Slightly urged.

Gate practice — inner sand: 1000m: Cascade (T.S. Jodha), Kubric (Zeeshan) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished a distance ahead. La Belle (Kirtish), Souza (N. Bhosale) 1-12, 800/55, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front.

