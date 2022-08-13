Races

Baby Bazooka and Sunrise Ruby please

Baby Bazooka and Sunrise Ruby pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Aug. 13) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 35. Moved impressively. Periwinkle (Nazil) 40. Easy.

800m: Demetrius (T.S. Jodha), Angels Trumpet (Shahrukh) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. One Wish (Ajinkya) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Flying Scotsman (Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Arbitrage (Gore) 54, 600/39. Worked well. Gusty Girl (S.G. Prasad), The President (Vinod) 51, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Redifined (A. Prakash) 52, 600/36. Urged in the last part. Super King (Peter), Amber Knight (S.J. Sunil) 56, 600/41. They were easy.

1000m: Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Pleased. My Name Is Trinity (S.G. Prasad), 5/y/o Arazan/Avec Pleasure (rb) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. They were urged and ended level.

1200m: Arrow Point (Merchant) 1-25, 1000/1-11, 600/43. Pushed.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 13, 2022 6:31:20 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/baby-bazooka-and-sunrise-ruby-please/article65765264.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY