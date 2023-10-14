ADVERTISEMENT

Baby Bazooka and Northern Lights catch the eye

October 14, 2023

Baby Bazooka and Northern Lights caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Oct. 14) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Sensibility (Ajinkya) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Speculator (T.S. Jodha), Goomah (rb) 53, 600/40. Both were pushed and finished level. Collateral (Dashrath) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Blue’s Pride (rb) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Jendayi (Trevor), King’s Retreat (N. Bhosale) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 50, 600/38. Moved well.

1000m: She’s A Teaser (Nazil), Neilina (V. Bunde) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to finish level. Chopin (Chouhan) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well.

1200m: Alpha Domino (C.S. Jodha), Geographique (Neeraj) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former was superior.

1400m: Northern Lights (Chouhan) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Chagall (Trevor), Stole My Heart (Neeraj) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter was urged to end level.

1600m: Chamonix (Chouhan), Des Marquis (Kirtish) 1-52, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former started five lengths behind and finished level.

CONNECT WITH US