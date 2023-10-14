Baby Bazooka and Northern Lights catch the eye

October 14, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - Pune:

Baby Bazooka and Northern Lights caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Oct. 14) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Sensibility (Ajinkya) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Speculator (T.S. Jodha), Goomah (rb) 53, 600/40. Both were pushed and finished level. Collateral (Dashrath) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Blue’s Pride (rb) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Jendayi (Trevor), King’s Retreat (N. Bhosale) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 50, 600/38. Moved well.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: She’s A Teaser (Nazil), Neilina (V. Bunde) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to finish level. Chopin (Chouhan) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well.

1200m: Alpha Domino (C.S. Jodha), Geographique (Neeraj) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former was superior.

1400m: Northern Lights (Chouhan) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Chagall (Trevor), Stole My Heart (Neeraj) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter was urged to end level.

1600m: Chamonix (Chouhan), Des Marquis (Kirtish) 1-52, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former started five lengths behind and finished level.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.