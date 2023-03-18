ADVERTISEMENT

Baby Bazooka and Irish Gold impress

March 18, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Baby Bazooka and Irish Gold impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Mar. 18) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Kimiko (Atul) 51, 600/37. Moved well. Golden Neil (J. Chinoy) 51, 600/39. Moved freely. Jet Typhoon (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Vijaya (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Pressed.

1000m: The General (Bhawani) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Worked well. Opus Dei (Hamir) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Moved well. Leopard Rock (S.J. Sunil) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Good. Irish Gold (Mosin), Dashmesh Dancer (P. Vinod) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Former was well in hand and finished level. Zborowski (N. Bhosale) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Balenciaga (Neeraj) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40. Moved fluently.

1200m: Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved impressively. Geographique (Neeraj), Kiefer (Shelar) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Former was superior.

