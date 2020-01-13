Baahubali wins Hovercraft Plate

Mr. Ashok Chukkla’s Mr. Baahubali (Ajeeth Kumar up) won the Hovercraft Plate, the main event of the races held here on Monday (Jan. 13). S. Sreekant trains the winner.

1. TWIN STAR PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), 4-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25 (Cat. III): BLAZING JUPITER (Rohit Kumar) 1, Crackershow (Deepak Singh) 2, Secret Command (Santosh Raj) 3 and Let It Be Me (Jitendra Singh) 4. 1, nk and 1/2. 1m, 6.66s. ₹129 (w), 23, 7 and 7 (p), SHP: 23, FP: 608, Q: 239, Tla: 1,791. Favourite: Secret Command. Owners: Mr. Shyam Sunder Jakkula & Dr. Veerathu Santaiah. Trainer: Satyanarayana.

2. SECUNDERABAD CLUB PLATE (Div. III), (1,100m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): WAH MS ZARA (Akshay Kumar) 1, Ursula (Rafique Sk.) 2, California Beauty (B.R. Kumar) 3 and Composure (Jitendra Singh) 4. 1/2, 1-1/2 and 2. 1m, 5.92s. ₹9 (w), 7, 13 and 6 (p), SHP: 57, FP: 191, Q: 134, Tla: 448. Favourite: Wah Ms Zara. Owner: Mr. Sarasam Madhusudan Reddy. Trainer: Ravinder Singh.

3. TWIN STAR PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), 4-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25 (Cat. III): LATEST NEWS (Kiran Naidu) 1, Ashwa Yudh Vijeta (N. Rawal) 2, Brave Syera (Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Whiskery (Abhay Singh) 4. Nk, 1/2 and 2. 1m, 7.51s. ₹37 (w), 9, 7 and 7 (p), SHP: 17, FP: 133, Q: 59, Tla: 301. Favourite: Ashwa Yudh Vijeta. Owners: M/s. Raoof Ali Khan, Sreeramulu Bommishetty & T.N. Mehta. Trainer: D. Netto.

4. SECUNDERABAD CLUB PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): BLAZING SPEED (Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Sea Wolf (Akshay Kumar) 2, Tapatio (A.A. Vikrant) 3 and Takisha (Afroz Khan) 4. 1-1/4, shd and 3/4. 1m, 5.92s. ₹85 (w), 18, 9 and 8 (p), SHP: 23, FP: 307, Q: 132, Tla: 901. Favourite: Stepper. Owner: Dr. G. Lakshmi Prasad. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

5. AUXILLARY PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): TRUMP GIRL (Koushik) 1, Once More (Santosh Raj) 2, Proud Warrior (B.R. Kumar) 3 and Top Contender (Afroz Khan) 4. 2-3/4, 3/4 and shd. 1m, 11.31s. ₹9 (w), 6, 31 and 10 (p), SHP: 115, FP: 313, Q: 363, Tla: 1,992. Favourite: Trump Girl. Owners: Mr. Eswarachandra Rajagopal Tripuraneni & Mr. Vijay Anand Jangiti. Trainer: H.R. Sequeira.

6. HOVERCRAFT PLATE (1,600m), 5-y-o & over, rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II): MR. BAAHUBALI (Ajeeth Kumar) 1, That’s My Class (Akshay Kumar) 2, Seven Eleven (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Shaquille (A.A. Vikrant) 4. 2-3/4, 3/4 and hd. 1m, 37.46s. ₹126 (w), 23, 7 and 12 (p), SHP: 18, FP: 637, Q: 188, Tla: 4,126. Favourite: Shaquille. Owner: Mr. Ashok Chukkla. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

7. AUXILLARY PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): LOCH STELLA (Nakhat Singh) 1, N R I Power (Koushik) 2, Running Fire (B.R. Kumar) 3 and Lightning Fin (Akshay Kumar) 4. Shd, 2 and nk. 1m,11.82s. ₹81 (w), 18, 15 and 25 (p), SHP: 34, FP: 709, Q: 310, Tla: 10,631. Favourite: Lightning Fin. Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: Satheesh.

8. SECUNDERABAD CLUB PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): SHAKESPHERE (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Star Racer (Rohit Kumar) 2, Green Turf (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Dillon (Ajeeth Kumar) 4. Hd, 1-1/2 and 2. 1m, 6.42s. ₹90 (w), 27, 8 and 7 (p), SHP: 22, FP: 943, Q: 427, Tla: 3,821. Favourite: Green Turf. Owner: Mr. M. Madhukar. Trainer: M.F. Alikhan.

Jkt: ₹7,94,802 (one tkt.), Runner-up: 21,289 (16 tkts.), Mini Jkt: 1,85,663 (c/o), Tr (i): 1,632 (31 tkts.), (ii): 4,431 (13 tkts.), (iii): 51,991 (two tkts.).