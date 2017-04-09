B Fifty Two wins main event

Mumbai: B Fifty Two ridden by C.S. Jodha won the A.C. Ardeshir Trophy (Gr. 3),

the feature event of Sunday’s (April 9) evening races. The winner is owned by M/s. Hemant S. Dharnidharka, Dinesh G.Virwani & Mr. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd. Imtiaz Sait trains the winner.

1. MASTER SHIFU PLATE (2,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: JAGER BOMB (Trevor) 1, Care Free (Neeraj) 2, June (S. Amit) 3 and Smasher (Akshay) 4. 1-1/4, 1-3/4, Nose. 2m 4.89s. ₹23 (w), 13, 10 and 24 (p), SHP: 38, FP: 54, Q: 13, Tanala: 141 and 119. Favourite: Jager Bomb. Owners: M/s. Hemant S. Dharnidharka & Dinesh G. Virwani.Trainer: Imtiaz Sait.

2. J.P. VAZIFDAR TROPHY (1,200m), rated 53 to 79: TURF DANCER (Dashrath) 1, Ladislaus (Trevor) 2, Carbonara (Sandesh) 3 and Arakawah (S. Kamble) 4. Nose, 1-3/4, sh. hd. 1m 11.12s. ₹53 (w), 14, 13 and 15 (p), SHP: 44, FP: 138, Q: 41, Tanala: 576 and 247. Favourite: Korol. Owners: Mr. Champaklal Zaveri & Mrs. Bindu C. Zaveri rep. Zaveri Stud Farm Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Ashok Daba Shetty. Trainer: S.S. Shah.

3. A.C. ARDESHIR TROPHY (1,600m), 4-y-o & over: B FIFTY TWO (C.S. Jodha) 1, Jack Frost (Sandesh) 2, Mrs Patmore (Trevor) 3 and London (Neeraj) 4. 3/4, Nose, 1-3/4. 1m 37.68s. ₹46 (w), 14 and 13 (p), SHP: 24, FP: 172, Q: 52, Tanala: 64 and 27. Favourite: Mrs Patmore. Owners: M/s. Hemant S. Dharnidharka, Dinesh G. Virwani & Mr. Shapoor P.Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Imtiaz Sait.

4. M.D. PETIT PLATE (1,600m) Cl. V, rated 1 to 26: STAR SCHOLAR (Trevor) 1, Master Sergeant (S. Amit) 2, Windhoek (S.J. Sunil) 3 and Paradise (Kuldeep) 4. 1-3/4, 1-1/4, Nose. 1m 39.95s. ₹52 (w), 17, 19 and 58 (p), SHP: 44, FP: 309, Q: 120, Tanala: 2,656 and Rs. 3,415. Favourite: Oscillation. Owners: Mr. Dallas Todywalla & Mrs. Lynn Deas. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

(Note: Originally Master Sergeant had won the race and Star Scholar ended second. An objection was raised by jockey P. Trevor rider of Star Scholar against S. Amit (Master Sergeant astride) for cutting acrosshis path in the last 100m which cost him the race. The Stewards after watching the replay and interviewing both the jockeys decided to uphold the objection and revised the order as above).

5. A.F.S. TALYARKHAN TROPHY (1,000m), Maiden 3-y-o only: GOLD FIELD (J. Chinoy) 1, Queens Best (Neeraj) 2, Ascension (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Angels Harmony (A. Gaikwad) 4. Lnk, 1-1/2, 4. 59.25s. ₹52 (w), 13, 15 and 12 (p), SHP: 36, FP: 371, Q: 390, Tanala: 328 and 132. Favourite: Fantasy Star. Owners: M/s. Kunal N. Sharma & Chirag Sharma.Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

6. STYLECRACKER STAKES (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: BENEFICIAL (Ajinkya) 1, Philadelphia (Trevor) 2, Fabio (Sandesh) 3 and Dolphin (C.S. Jodha) 4. 1/2, Snk, 1-1/4. 59.64s. ₹47 (w), 13, 15 and 12 (p), SHP: 37, FP: 179, Q: 162, Tanala: 262 and 109. Favourite: Fabio. Owner: Mr. Rajesh Mongia. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

7. PRINCE JEHAN PLATE (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: MIZILLA GOLD (S. Amit) 1, Rosella (Nirmal Jodha) 2, Cezanne (N. Rawal) 3 and Victorio (Raghuveer) 4. 2, Nk, Hd. 59.21s. ₹26 (w), 11, 69 and 28 (p), SHP: 424, FP: 787, Q: 487, Tanala: 4,046 and 3,468. Favourite: Mizilla Gold. Owner & trainer: Mr. S. Waheed.

Jackpot: (70 per cent): ₹29,682 (20 tkts.), (30 per cent): ₹4,312 (59 tkts.).

Treble: ₹727 (36 tkts.).

Super jackpot: (70 per cent): ₹70,649 (one tkt.), (30 per cent): ₹30,278 (one tkt.).