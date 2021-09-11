Races

Ayur Shakti, Mr Kool please

Ayur Shakti, Mr Kool, Conscious Keeper and Torbert pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Sept. 11).

Inner sand:

600m: Valeska (Inayat) 42.5. Rajputana (rb), a 2-y-o (Hymn - Sublimely Single) (rb), 42.5. They finished level. Striking Distance (Zulquar Nain) 40. Extended. That’s My Class (K.V. Baskar) 37. Ridden out. A 2-y-o (Top Class - Annie Oakley) (M. Bhaskar), a 2-y-o (Tenth Star - She’s Is An Ace) (rb) 45. Dun It Again (rb), Gingersnap (rb) 48.

800m: Baller (Inayat) 55.5, 600/40.5. Pushed in the last part. Namaqua (rb), Wonder Blaze (K.V. Baskar) 57.5, 600/42.5. Former finished two lengths in front. Velocity (Nikhil Naidu) 53.5, 600/39.5. Moved well.

1000m: Epistoiary (rb), a 2-y-o (Top Class - Whistling Strait) (C. Umesh) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. My Triumph (Kosi Kumar) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Ayur Shakti (Ashhad Asbar) 1-5.5, 800/54, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Fabulous Show (P. Sai Kumar) 1-13, 800/58, 600.45, Unextended. Platini (Shahar Babu) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42. Urged. Conscious Keeper (Shahar Babu) 1-6.5, 800/52, 600/39. Pleased. Pretty Gal (M. Bhaskar) 1-10, 800/57, 600/44. Handy. Roman Senator (P. Sai Kumar) 1-8, 800/55.5, 600/43.5. Eased up. Still I Rise (K.V. Baskar), a 2-y-o (Chinese Whisper - Aldiora) rb) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/47. Both the youngsters were easy.

Outer sand:

600m: Dun It Again (rb), Gingersnap (rb) 48. Cloud Jumper (rb) 47. Shield Maiden (Shahar Babu) 46. Easy. Roger O’ More (rb), Maverick Mitchell (rb) 48.

800m: Innisbrook (J. Paswan), El Politico (rb) 58, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Amore (S. Kabdhar) 58, 600/43.5. In good shape. Historian (Ajeet Kumar) 59, 600/45. Extended in the last part. Excellent Phoenix (S. Sunil) 1-0.5, 600/47.

1000m: Mr Kool (Nikhil Naidu), Glorious Destiny (R. Rupesh) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43.5. Former impressed. Hebron (R. Rupesh), Torbert (Nikhil Naidu) 1-11.5, 800/57, 600/44. Latter better. Oberon (rb) 1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Urged. Princess Sasha (rb), Artistryy (Ajeet Kumar) 1-11.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. They were extended former finished four lengths in front.

Gate practice inner sand:

1000m: Queen Of Fame (rb), Icy River (rb), Roka (P. Vikram) 1-4.58. Queen Of Fame was slowly out, brushed up and finished two lengths in front. Beethovan (R. Rupesh), Lakshanam (Nikhil Naidu), Queen Of Venice (rb) 1-4.66. A fit trio. Cartel (C. Umesh), Catelyn (Kuldeep Singh) 1-3.54. Former jumped out smartly and finished a distance in front. Optimus Commander (rb), Gallant Star (J. Paswan) 1-13. Beforethedawn (rb), War Soldier (rb) 1-6.87. Sir Baffert (K.V. Baskar), Magical Wish (rb), Eyes Of Falcon (rb) 1-6.07. First named was the pick. Angelino (Ajeet Kumar), Star Elegant (C. Umesh) 1-4.42. Former was too good for his companion. City Of Sails (rb), Obsession (S. Sunil) 1-9.83. Former jumped out well. Benin Bronze (rb) 1-4.43. Took a good jump.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 11, 2021 5:41:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/ayur-shakti-mr-kool-please/article36401367.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY