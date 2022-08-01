AYR wins P.G. Reddy Memorial Trophy

August 01, 2022 17:50 IST

Trainer Leo D’Silva’s AYR (Kuldeep Singh up) claimed the P.G. Reddy Memorial Trophy, the main event of Monday’s (Aug. 1) races. The winner is owned by Mrs. Rajini Meka, Mr. Bharat Venkat Epur & Mr. Ayyadevara Srinivas. Trainer K. Satheesh saddled three winners on the day.

1. MALAKPET PLATE (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): PLEROMA (Akshay Kumar) 1, Barbet (D.S. Deora) 2, Yaletown (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Carnival Lady (B. Nikhil) 4. 2-3/4, 1 and 3-1/4. 1m, 28.17s. ₹17 (w), 12, 14 and 13 (p). SHP: 36, THP: 41, SHW: 11 and 15, FP: 45, Q: 28, Tanala: 112. Favourite: Pleroma. Owner: Mr. C. Aryama Sundaram. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

2. HYDERABAD PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): BLISSFUL (Kuldeep Singh) 1, Strategist (Akshay Kumar) 2, N R I Touch (Abhay Singh) 3 and Four One Four (Aneel) 4. Not run: DRD and Hashtag. 3-1/2, 1/2 and 2. 1m, 13.90s. ₹32 (w), 14, 12 and 19 (p). SHP: 29, THP: 49, SHW: 17 and 15, FP: 69, Q: 35, Tanala: 436. Favourite: Strategist. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

3. SALAR JUNG CUP (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): BAUDELAIRE (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Black Onyx (B. Nikhil) 2, Bellagio (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Special And Thong (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 1-1/4, 2-3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 28.95s. ₹37 (w), 16, 121 and 12 (p). SHP: 442, THP: 57, SHW: 20 and 329, FP: 2,406, Q: 1,186, Tanala: 2,348. Favourite: Bellagio. Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy, Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Teja Gollapudi. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

4. HYDERABAD PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), 5-y-0 & upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): MARK MY DAY (Nakhat Singh) 1, N R I Vision (Santosh Raj) 2, Top In Class (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and Miss Marvellous (Afroz Khan) 4. 5, Shd and Nk. 1m, 14.15s. ₹37 (w), 14, 11 and 18 (p). SHP: 40, THP: 55, SHW: 31 and 10, FP: 120, Q: 51, Tanala: 540. Favourite: N R I Vision. Owners: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

5. P.G. REDDY MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): AYR (Kuldeep Singh) 1, Full Volume (D.S. Deora) 2, Super Angel (M. Madhu Babu) 3 and Kingston (Gaurav Singh) 4. 1-1/2, 4-1/2 and 2. 1m, 27.57s. ₹82 (w), 20, 122 and 41 (p). SHP: 586, THP: 132, SHW: 30 and 174, FP: 7,441, Q: 4,805, Tanala: 34,864. Favourite: N R I Sport. Owners: Mrs. Rajini Meka, Mr. Bharat Venkat Epur & Mr. Ayyadevara Srinivas. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

6. FAIRWAY PLATE (1,200m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): CLASSY DAME (R.S. Jodha) 1, Theo’s Choice (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Explosive (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Blazing Jupiter (Kuldeep Singh) 4. 2, 2-1/2 and Nk. 1m, 14.46s. ₹62 (w), 18, 22 and 14 (p). SHP: 64, THP: 85, SHW: 51 and 34, FP: 635, Q: 447, Tanala: 1,896. Favourite: Explosive. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹54,537 (9 tkts.) & 30%: 1,947 (108 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: 6,003 (16 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 442 (83 tkts.), (ii) 1,077 (73 tkts.).