ADVERTISEMENT

Axlrod, Dexa, Brego and Lazarus please

February 25, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Axlrod, Dexa, Brego and Lazarus pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Feb, 25) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Ready To Rumble (P. Dhebe), Serrano (rb) 54, 600/40. Former was pushed to finish level. Key Largo (P. Dhebe), Jetfire (rb) 52, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead. Fontana (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Adonis (Merchant) 55, 600/41. Pressed. Odysseus (Neeraj), Gordon Lord Byron (N. Bhosale) 56, 600/41. They were easy.

1000m: Falsetto (T.S. Jodha) 1-11, 800/56, 600/41. Easy. Dexa (Antony), Supreme Spirit (Zervan) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and comfortably finished two lengths ahead. Brego (app), Cornerstone (T.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished four lengths ahead. Celestial (Chouhan), Ataturk (C. Umesh) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former ended four lengths ahead. Waikiki (P. Dhebe) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Urged. Axlrod (T.S. Jodha) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Responded well to the urgings. Uzi (app) 1-7, 600/41. Urged. Seeking Alpha (J. Chinoy), Marcus (N. Bhosale) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Vincero (Chouhan) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. Lazarus (C. Umesh) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Dream Alliance (Antony), King Marco (Hamir) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/40. They moved level freely. Angelo (N. Bhosale) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Slightly urged. Santissimo (Chouhan), Mighty Sparrow (C. Umesh) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former moved well and they ended level.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US