Axlrod, Dexa, Brego and Lazarus please

February 25, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Axlrod, Dexa, Brego and Lazarus pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Feb, 25) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Ready To Rumble (P. Dhebe), Serrano (rb) 54, 600/40. Former was pushed to finish level. Key Largo (P. Dhebe), Jetfire (rb) 52, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead. Fontana (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Adonis (Merchant) 55, 600/41. Pressed. Odysseus (Neeraj), Gordon Lord Byron (N. Bhosale) 56, 600/41. They were easy.

1000m: Falsetto (T.S. Jodha) 1-11, 800/56, 600/41. Easy. Dexa (Antony), Supreme Spirit (Zervan) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and comfortably finished two lengths ahead. Brego (app), Cornerstone (T.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished four lengths ahead. Celestial (Chouhan), Ataturk (C. Umesh) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former ended four lengths ahead. Waikiki (P. Dhebe) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Urged. Axlrod (T.S. Jodha) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Responded well to the urgings. Uzi (app) 1-7, 600/41. Urged. Seeking Alpha (J. Chinoy), Marcus (N. Bhosale) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Vincero (Chouhan) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. Lazarus (C. Umesh) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively.

1200m: Dream Alliance (Antony), King Marco (Hamir) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/40. They moved level freely. Angelo (N. Bhosale) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Slightly urged. Santissimo (Chouhan), Mighty Sparrow (C. Umesh) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former moved well and they ended level.

