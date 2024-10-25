ADVERTISEMENT

Axlrod and Madison impress

Published - October 25, 2024 06:08 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Axlrod and Madison impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Oct. 25) morning.

Sand track: 600m: We Still Believe (A. Prakash), Street Sense (Ajinkya) 38. Pair level. Exotic Star (Zameer), Gold Caviar (Rathod) 41. They were easy. 2/y/os Neutralist (T.S. Jodha), It’s Game Time (A. Prakash) 41. Pair easy.

800m: Jet Typhoon (Merchant) 50, 600/38. Pressed. Superlative (app) 51, 600/38. Urged. She’s A Teaser (A. Prakash), Secret To Success (Rathod) 51, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Looking Like A Wow (Gore) 51, 600/39. Pressed. Come September (C.S. Jodha) 52, 600/38. Moved freely.

Superimpose (app) 52, 600/38. Worked well. Red Dust (Merchant) 52, 600/39. Worked freely. Black Thunder (T.S. Jodha), Arbitrage (Gore) 53, 600/38. Both moved neck and neck freely. Mansa Musa (N. Bhosale) 53, 600/39. Slightly urged. Populaire (Nirmal), Oishika (C.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Former was easy while the latter was urged to end level. Believe (Zameer) 56, 600/42. Easy. Malet Spring (Kamble), Timeless Vision (H.M. Akshay) 57, 600/42. Both easy.

1200m: Northbound (S. Amit) 1-26, 600/43. Easy.

1600m: Madison (Nirmal) 1-50, 1400/1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well.

Gate practice noted on the sand track.

1000m: Axlrod (N. Bhosale), Cascade (P. Vinod) 1-2, 800/48, 600/36. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. Perfect Light (V. Bunde), You (app) and Opus Dei (Mansoor) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. First name finished six lengths ahead of others. 2/y/o Jackson (Gore), Brave Beauty (Shahrukh) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished five lengths ahead. 2/y/os Victorious Omen (Nazil), Leitir Mor/Marletta (Ajinkya) 1-9, 600/41. They finished level freely. 2/y/os Sky Full Of Stars (T.S. Jodha), Fourth Wing (rb) 1-9, 600/41. Both moved level freely.

