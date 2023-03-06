Axlrod and It’s My Time impress

March 06, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - Mumbai:

Axlrod and It’s My Time impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Mar. 6) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Dagger’s Strike (T.S. Jodha) 51, 600/37. Moved well. Lord Vader (Atul) 51, 600/38. Moved freely. Tabriz (Peter) 52, 600/38. Pressed. Come Back Please (Merchant) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Wild Thing (Parmar) 55, 600/40. Easy. Alexandros (Kirtish), Zborowski (N. Bhosale) 56, 600/42. Former was superior.

1000m: Decacorn (Parmar), Gimme (D.A. Naik) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Trinket (Atul) 1-6, 800/51, 600/37. Moved well. Exuma (D.A.Naik), Nobility (Parmar) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Kinzhal (V. Jodha), Harriet (Ajinkya) 1-8, 600/40. Former was two lengths superior. Mighty Wings (Nazil) 1-10, 600/42. Moved freely. Grand Accord (rb) 1-9, 600/40. Moved freely.

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Alpha Domino (rb) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Pushed. It’s My Time (Vinod) 1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 6090/37. Moved impressively. Flaming Lamborgini (rb) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively. Axlrod (Zervan) 1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Responded well and should make amends. Floyd (Zervan) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Pressed. Desert Fire (Aniket) 1-27, 600/43. Easy.

1400m: Dufy (Merchant) 1-33, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Stretched.

Outer sand.: 600m: Stunning Visual (rb) 40. Easy.

Race track:

800m: Hilad (Gore), Blazing Carson (S.J. Sunil) 57, 600/42. They were easy.

1000m: Superleggera (Zeeshan) 1-3, 800/48, 600/35. Moved well. Transcend (Zervan), Uzi (rb) 1-4, 600/37. Former was two lengths superior. Charming Star (Mustakim) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Urged. Lion King (rb) 1-4, 600/36. Moved well.

Gate practice —inner sand:

1000m: She Is On Fire (Zervan) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Retains form. Flying Visit (Shelar), Knight Templar (V. Bunde) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. They jumped out well and finished level.

Noted on Mar. 5. — Inner sand:

600m: Metzinger (Shahrukh) 38. Urged. Mysterious Girl (Shahrukh) 40. Pressed.

800m: Lit (Parmar) 54, 600/39. Moved freely.

1000m: Showman (Aniket) 1-6, 600/39. Moved well. Sim Sim (Merchant) 1-6, 600/38. Responded well. King Of Katni (rb) 1-11, 600/43. Moved fluently.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand: 1000m: Between Friends (T.S. Jodha), Perfect Man (rb) 1-4, 600/38. Former finished a distance ahead. Wild Spirit (Late Starry Spirit) (Aniket) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well.