Axlrod and Endurance please

September 07, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - PUNE:

Axlrod and Endurance pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Sept. 7) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Precioso (Mosin) 42. Easy. Nashvegas (S. Kamble) 42. Easy. Arbitrage (Gore) 40. Easy.

800m: Maysara (rb) 56, 600/41. Easy. Balius Warrior (Peter) 56, 600/42. Slightly urged. Gimme (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Misty (rb) 57, 600/42. Easy. Walter (R. Ajinkya), Midsummer Star (N.B. Kuldeep) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Remy Red (J. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Pushed.

1000m: Axlrod (T.S. Jodha), Ricochet (Zeeshan) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former made up two lengths and easily finished level.

1200m: Wall Street (J. Chinoy) 1-26, 800/56, 600/42. Easy. Endurance (C.S. Jodha), Kirkines (Neeraj) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Chat (Nazil) 1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Moved fluently.