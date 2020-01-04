Awesome One should make amends

Trainer Deepesh Narredu’s ward Awesome One, who ran third in his last start, should make amends in the Homai and Nusly Pudumjee Million, the chief event of Sunday’s (Jan. 5) afternoon races.

Rails will be placed 6 metres from 1400m to 1200m and 12 metres wide from 800m upto the winning post.

1. POLISH PATRIOT PLATE (1,600m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 1.30 p.m.: 1. One For The Glory (5) K. Kadam 62, 2. Ithaca (2) David Egan 61.5, 3. Retained Asset (4) Santosh 61, 4. Polaris (1) Bhawani 60, 5. Splash (6) Neeraj 60, 6. Aquarius (3) Parmar 59.5 and 7. So Splendid (7) Merchant 50.

1. ONE FOR THE GLORY, 2. ITHACA, 3. POLARIS

2. KARL UMRIGAR TROPHY (1,400m), Maiden, 3-y-o only, 2.00: 1. Live By Night (4) Nicky Macky 55, 2. Major General (withdrawn), 3. Rubik Star (6) O’Donoghue 55, 4. Salvo (2) Akshay 55, 5. Exotique (3) Leigh Roche 53.5 and 6. Moon River (1) Parmar 53.5.

1. LIVE BY NIGHT, 2. EXOTIQUE, 3. SALVO

3. HOMI MODY TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward, 2.30: 1. Frivolous (1) Chouhan 59, 2. Roberta (4) Leigh Roche 59, 3. Square Moon (3) Santosh 57.5, 4. Gloriosus (2) Sandesh 52 and 5. Truly Epic (5) C.S. Jodha 50.5.

1. ROBERTA, 2. TRULY EPIC

4. PRADEEP VIJAYKAR TROPHY DIV. II (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 3.00: 1. Jetfire (1) Pranil 61.5, 2. Untitled (7) Hanumant 59.5, 3. Malavika (8) Parmar 56, 4. Brave (2) Kaviraj 55.5, 5. Westeros (9) Chouhan 55.5, 6. Falconette (6) C.S. Jodha 55, 7. Highland Woods (4) Neeraj 54.5, 8. Choo Mantar (3) Merchant 52.5 and 9. Bohemian (5) Vinod 49.

1. UNTITLED, 2. JETFIRE, 3. BRAVE

5. R M MANDAL TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 3.30: 1. Finest Moment (4) Bhawani 60, 2. Despacito (7) Neeraj 55.5, 3. Sachertorte (2) Srinath 55.5, 4. Dumas (6) Zervan 55, 5. Eternal Dancer (3) Parmar 55, 6. Be Frank (5) C.S. Jodha 54.5, 7. Transform (8) Chouhan 54.5, 8. Cupido (9) Zeeshan 51 and 9. Brothersofthewind (1) Kuldeep 50.

1. DUMAS, 2. DESPACITO, 3. BE FRANK

6. HOMI AND NUSLY PUDUMJEE MILLION (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, 4.00: 1. Awesome One (3) Srinath 59, 2. Excellent (2) C.S. Jodha 57.5, 3. Pure Zinc (5) David Egan 57, 4. Bateleur (6) Neeraj 55.5, 5. Costa Brava (1) Zervan 55.5 and 6. Flying Visit (4) Sandesh 55.5.

1. AWESOME ONE, 2. COSTA BRAVA, 3. FLYING VISIT

7. DIRECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 4.30: 1. Majestic Warrior (2) Kaviraj 59, 2. Eagleinthesky (4) Leigh Roche 54.5, 3. Play Safe (5) O’Donoghue 54, 4. Golden Era (1) Sandesh 52, 5. Benevolence (6) Parmar 49 and 6. Fencing (3) Baria 49.1.

1. MAJESTIC WARRIOR, 2. GOLDEN ERA

8. PRADEEP VIJAYKAR TROPHY DIV. I (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 5.00: 1. Cezanne (6) Nazil 62, 2. Julio Cesaro (1) C.S. Jodha 60.5, 3. Highland Lass (3) Neeraj 60, 4. Slam Dunk (7) Shubham 60, 5. Dancing Lances (2) A. Gaikwad 59.5, 6. Isinit (10) Malam 58, 7. Skysurfer (5) Aniket 58, 8. Ame (4) Sandesh 55, 9. Furiosa (9) Peter 54 and 10. Caesar (8) S.J. Sunil 51.5.

1. SLAM DUNK, 2. CEZANNE, 3. DANCING LANCES

Day’s Best: ROBERTA

Double: ONE FOR THE GLORY – DUMAS

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i): 2, 3 & 4; (ii): 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.