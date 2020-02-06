Races

Awesome One shines

Awesome One shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Feb. 6) morning.

Inner sand

800m: Corporate Jungle/Supernova (Kaviraj) 53, 600/41. Moved freely. Smokin’ Hot (Zervan), King Cyrus (Kharadi) 56, 600/43. Pair easy. Thea’s Castle (Kaviraj), Arabian Storm (Aniket) 54, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Dowsabel (Merchant) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Sasakwa (Kharadi), Parisian (Neeraj) 54, 600/40. Former was two lengths superior. Thea’s Pet (Kaviraj) 50, 600/38. Pressed. Revelator (C.S. Jodha), Athulya (V. Jodha) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Star Councillir (A. Prakash) 56, 600/41. Easy. Memorable Memories (Sandesh), Romanesque (Pereira) 54, 600/41. Former easily finished four lengths ahead. Jack Flash (Nazil) 57, 600/42. Easy. Makati (Aniket) 55, 600/41. Urged. Baku (Neeraj) 54, 600/41. Urged. So Splendid (Merchant) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. She Is On Fire (Santosh), Square Moon (Malam) 55, 600/40. Former ended three lengths in front.

1000m: Titanium (C.S. Jodha), Divija (V. Jodha) 1-10, 600/41. Pair moved freely. Stick To The Plan (V. Jodha), Galloping Goldmine (C.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38.5. Former was easy and finished four lengths ahead. Awesome One (Kamble) 1-3, 800/49, 600/36.5. Excelled. Kilkarry Bridge (V.Jodha), Zaeim (C.S.Jodha) 1-6, 800/52, 60039. They moved neck and neck freely. Arcadia (Neeraj), Alluring Silver (Kharadi) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Raechelles Pride (Mahesh) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Moved freely. Intense Stylist (C.S. Jodha), Between The Waters (V. Jodha) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Pair moved level freely. Momentum (Kharadi) 1-9, 600/41. Moved freely. Live By Night (C.S. Jodha), Menilly (V. Jodha) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was urged to end level.

Outer sand

1000m: Nightfall (Merchant) 1-11, 600/43. Easy. Intense Approach (C.S. Jodha), Collegium (V. Jodha) 1-10, 600/42. Former ended three lengths in front.

1200m: North Star (Kaviraj), Egalite (app) 1-24.5, 1000/1-9.5, 800/55, 600/40.5. Former was three lengths superior.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand

1000m: La Di Da (rb), Paolita (S.J.Sunil) 1-9, 600/40. Former superior. Imperial Heritage (rb), Wilshire (A.Gaikwad) 1-8, 600/41. They finished level freely. Stars For You (rb), Moment of Madness (rb), Multidimensional/Way Out (rb) 1-6, 600/40. First named finished a distance ahead. Blue Blood (Santosh), Curfew (Malam) 1-11, 600/44. Pair level.

Races


