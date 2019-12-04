Races

Awesome One, King Solomon, Rhapsody and Martini impress

Awesome One, King Solomon, Rhapsody and Martini impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Dec. 4) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: 2/y/os Enigma (rb), Arcadia (Parmar) 57, 600/43. Pair easy. 2/y/o 2/y/o California (David Egan), Saltbae (Kamble) 53.5, 600/39.5. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead. Gallantry (Nathan Evans) 57, 600/42.5. Easy. Awesome One (Kamble), Frivolous (Peter) 51, 600/37. Former comfortably finished six lengths ahead. Mystic Bay (Kamble), Auspicious (Peter) 52, 600/38. Former easily finished six lengths ahead. Latter was pushed.

1000m: Anatevka (rb) 1-8, 800/52.5, 600/39. Moved well. Thunderclap (Trevor), Silver Storm (Baria) 1-11, 600/42. Former superior. 2/y/o La Teste (Mahesh), Thomas Hardy (Roushan) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. Former was one length better. 2/y/o Monarch (Peter), Decaprio (Neeraj) and Gallant Star (Kamble) 1-7, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Monarch moved well and finished four lengths ahead. Note him. Righteous (Roche), Del Mar (Zervan) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Pair moved level freely.

1200m: Eagleinthesky (Roche) 1-25, 600/44. Moved freely. Roberta (Parmar) 1-26, 600/43. Easy.

1400m: Martini (Roche), Mzilikazi (Parmar) 1-36, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former moved impressively and finished two lengths ahead.

1600m: King Solomon (Parmar), Rhapsody (Roche) 1-51, 1400/1-35.5, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Both pleased.

