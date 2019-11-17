Awesome One fancied

Awesome One, who is in good shape as evidenced by his track performances, should win the Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy, the main event of the opening day’s races of the Mumbai racing season 2019-20 which will be held here at Pune on Sunday (Nov.17).

Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. VESUVIUS PLATE DIV.II (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 – 1.00 p.m.: 1. Tasch (1) Zervan 59, 2. Brave (10) Kaviraj 57.5, 3. Highland Woods (8) Akshay 56, 4. Isinit (9) Peter 56, 5. Westeros (11) P.S. Chouhan 56, 6. Godsword (3) S. Amit 55, 7. Officer In Command (5) Malam 55, 8. Antartica (4) Nadeem 54.5, 9. Fendi (7) Merchant 53.5, 10. War Of Attrition (6) Zeeshan 53.5 and 11. Hexahedron (2) Parmar 50.5.

1. TASCH, 2. HIGHLAND WOODS, 3. WESTEROS.

2. SNOW DEW PLATE (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 – 1.30: 1. Pablo (1) Sandesh 59, 2. My Precious (7) Bhawani 58, 3. Hunt For Gold (4) Suraj Narredu 57, 4. Till End Of Time (2) Parmar 56.5, 5. Thomas Hardy (6) K. Kadam 56, 6. Slam Dunk (5) S.Amit 54.5 and 7. Notting Hill (3) Neeraj 54.

1. HUNT FOR GOLD, 2. PABLO, 3. TILL END OF TIME.

3. ROYAL CALCUTTA TRUF CLUB TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward – 2.00: 1. Governor General (3) K. Pranil 60, 2. Awesome One (5) Yash Narredu 59, 3. Excellent (2) Sandesh 55, 4. Holy Smoke (4) Zervan 55 and 5. Excellent Gold (1) Nazil 49.5.

1. AWESOME ONE, 2. EXCELLENT.

4. ASTRAL FLASH PLATE DIV.I (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30 – 2.30: 1. Resolute (2) Yash Narredu 62, 2. Lambretta (10) A. Prakash 61, 3. Revelator (5) Neeraj 61, 4. Sunset (4) Zervan 60, 5. Galloping Star (3) S. Kamble 59, 6. Shapath (9) T.S. Jodha 58.5, 7. On Va Danser (6) Dashrath 57.5, 8. Western Style (11) Parmar 57.5, 9. Retained Asset (7) Malam 57, 10. Imperial Heritage (12) Merchant 56.5, 11. Nightfall (1) Zeeshan 56.5 and 12. Dancing Jade (8) Bhawani 55.5.

1. SUNSET, 2. REVELATOR, 3. RESOLUTE.

5. ABEETA PLATE (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 – 3.00: 1. Impala (9) Dashrath 59, 2. Wild Fire (7) Kaviraj 59, 3. Adele (6) will be declared later 58.5, 4. Rising Brave (2) K. Kadam 57.5, 5. Auspicious (5) Suraj Narredu 56, 6. Clark Kent (3) Neeraj 54.5, 7. Tommaso (1) Sandesh 53.5, 8. True Grit (4) A. Gaikwad 53.5 and 9. En Sabah Nur (8) Zervan 52.

1. AUSPICIOUS, 2. TOMMASO, 3. CLARK KENT.

6. RAZA ALI PLATE (1,200m), Maiden, 3-y-o only, rated 20 to 46 – 3.30: 1. Questina (11) David Egan 59, 2. Knight Superior (6) Sandesh 58.5, 3. Gabriel (15) Merchant 57, 4. Righteous (12) Leigh Roche 57, 5. Ron (1) Baria 57, 6. Qalandar (5) Nazil 56.5, 7. C’est L’Amour (9) Dashrath 56, 8. Tristar (7) Chouhan 56, 9. Despacito (13) Neeraj 55.5, 10. Dilbar (4) Hanumant 55.5, 11. Gold Member (2) Santosh 55.5, 12. Pezula (3) will be declared later 55.5, 13. Blazing Bay (16) Bhawani 55, 14. God’s Decree (8) Peter 55, 15. Perfect Shining (10) Ayyar 52 and 16. Supreme Being (14) S. Kamble 51.5.

1. QUESTINA, 2. KNIGHT SUPERIOR, 3. DESPACITO.

7. VESUVIUS PLATE DIV.I (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 – 4.00: 1. Odessa (9) Peter 62, 2. Collegium (5) V. Jodha 59, 3. She’s A Tiger (2) will be declared later 59, 4. Articulate (withdrawn), 5. Julio Cesaro (11) Dashrath 58.5, 6. Ame (10) Parmar 57, 7. Verdandi (7) Bhawani 56, 8. Red Carnation (6) Kaviraj 55.5, 9. Wilshire (3) S.G. Prasad 55.5, 10. Romantic Warrior (withdrawn) and 11. Furiosa (1) Nadeem 54.

1. ODESSA, 2. SHE’S A TIGER, 3. AME.

8. MAPLE STAR PLATE (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 – 4.30: 1. Seventh Mile (3) Zervan 59, 2. Kennedy (4) Leigh Roche 58.5, 3. Athulya (9) will be declared later 57.5, 4. Power Of Thor (8) Dashrath 57, 5. Flying Dragon (2) Ayyar 55.5, 6. Aquarius (6) Pranil 55, 7. Cupido (5) Zeeshan 55, 8. Hokkaido (1) Sandesh 55 and 9. Walk The Talk (7) David Egan 52.5.

1. SEVENTH MILE, 2. HOKKAIDO, 3. KENNEDY.

9. ASTRAL FLASH PLATE DIV.II (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30 – 5.00: 1. Regal Shot (7) Bhawani 60, 2. Golden Steal (6) David Egan 58.5, 3. Dragonmoss (3) Santosh 56.5, 4. Fire Flame (9) Kaviraj 56.5, 5. Shadows (10) Hanumant 56.5, 6. Osprey Arrow (4) K. Pranil 56, 7. Sixth Emperor (5) S.Amit 53.5, 8. Highland Wind (2) Zeeshan 53, 9. Nusrat (11) Merchant 53, 10. So Splendid (8) S. Joseph 52 and 11. Whispering Queen (1) Peter 49.5.

1. DRAGONMOSS, 2. HIGHLAND WIND, 3. NUSRAT.

Day’s Best : QUESTINA.

Double : HUNT FOR GOLD — SUNSET.

Jackpot : (I) 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8. (ii) 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Treble : (I) 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 6, 7 & 8. (iii) 7, 8 & 9.

Tanala : All races.

Super Jackpot : 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.