Awesome One excels

Awesome One excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Jan. 1) morning.

Inner sand

600m: 2/y/o Gilt Edge (Zameer), Ecclat (rb) 41. Former better.

800m: Nekhbet (Roche) 57, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: King Solomon (Parmar), Sasakwa (Kharadi) 1-11, 600/42. They were easy. Flying Visit (Hamir) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Costa Brava (Kharadi), Mozart (Parmar) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished six lengths ahead. Awesome One (Kamble), Frivolous (Peter) 1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Former outclassed the latter by a distance. 2/y/os Solar System (J. Chinoy), Melania (Hamir) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Former ended one length in front. 2/y/o Flaming Lamborgini (J. Chinoy), Wafy (Hamir) 1-10, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1600m: Momentum (Parmar), Roberta (Kharadi) 1-54, 1200/1-23.5, 800/55, 600/40.5. Former superior.

Noted on December 31

Inner sand

800m: Makhtoob (V. Jodha) 52, 600/38.5. Pressed.

1000m: Intense Stylist (Nicky Mackay), Kilkarry Bridge (V. Jodha) 1-7, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Barack (Roche), Eagleinthesky (Kharadi) 1-11, 600/41. Pair easy.

Mock race noted on Sunday (Dec. 29) — race track

1000m: Namaqua (Pranil), Wilshire (A. Gaikwad), Take It Easy (Parmar), Grey Falcon (Kaviraj), Cristo Boss (Bhawani), Supreme Being (I. Pardeshi), Fendi (Merchant) and Native Prince (Aniket) 1-11, 600/35. Won by: 5, 2, 1. Namaqua, who was racing fourth till the bend, easily won the race by five lengths.

Second mock race

1800m: Moriseiki (Baria), Square Moon (Santosh) 1-54, 600/37.5. Won by: 1/2.