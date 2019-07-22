Awesome One, Bushtops, Peerless and Questina catch the eye

Awesome One, Bushtops, Peerless and Questina caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (July 22) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Oui Sauvage (Santosh) 36. Moved well. Highland Empress (Ikram) 37. Moved freely. Epiphany (H.G. Rathod) 36. Worked well. Brynhill (H.G. Rathod) 38.5. Easy. Summer Air (A. Gaikwad), Rapid Glory (Zameer) 40. Pair level. Super Strength (Altaf Sayyed) 38. Pressed.

800m: Outstanding (C.S. Jodha), Revelator (V. Jodha) 53, 600/39. They ended level. Bunting (rb) 50, 600/36. Pleased. Aquarius (Walkar) 51.5, 600/38.5. Moved freely. King Khalil (Kamble) 49, 600/36.5. Pushed in the last part. Athulya (Zervan), Aloha (V. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Pair moved level freely. Brazos (D.A. Naik) 53, 600/39.5. Easy. Dragonmoss (Baria), Sir Song (Malam) 51, 600/38. Former better. Skysurfer (app) 52.5, 600/40. Urged. Alpine Dancer (rb) 55, 600/40. Easy. Courageous Star (Gagandeep), Sachertorte (Kamble) 54, 600/39. Pair level. Tommaso (rb) 49.5, 600/37. Moved well. Namaqua (rb) 49, 600/36. Good. Turaco (rb) 50.5, 600/37.5. Worked well. Thomas Hardy (Roushan), Gods Plan (Mahesh) 55.5, 600/41.5. Pair easy. Intense Stylist (C.S. Jodha), Gold Medalist (V. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Former superior. Rapid Girl (P.Naidu) 55, 600/40. Easy. Joplin (Nazil) 48.5, 600/36.5. Excelled. Till End Of Time (D.A. Naik) 51, 600/37.5. Moved fluently. Astounding Bay (Kamble) 50, 600/37. Urged. Northern Singer (app), Lilibeth (app) 54, 600/40.5. Both were level. Hidden Gold (J.Chinoy), Despacito (Pradeep) 48.5, 600/36.5. Former was two lengths superior. Bushtops (rb) 48, 600/35. Impressed. Retained Asset (Baria), Dazzle N Daze (Shubham) 49, 600/36. Former ended three lengths in front. Lesrel (Mansoor), Running River (Roushan) 53, 600/39. Both were level. Agrami (P. Naidu) 55, 600/41. Easy. Peerless (rb) 48, 600/37. Excellent display. Judy Blue Eyes (S.J. Sunil), Shae (rb), Shae (rb) 52, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely. Big Ben (D.A. Naik), Vincent (Walkar) 52, 600/39. Pair level. Night Hunt (Mahesh) 56, 600/41. Easy. Fencing (Santosh), Square Moon (Shubham) 50, 600/37.5. Former was one length better. Star Councillor (Jaykumar) 50.5, 600/39. Urged. Excellent Gold (app) 51, 600/38.5. Moved well. Red Carnation (app) 54.5, 600/50. Easy.

1000m: Elegant Beauty (Gagandeep), Old Kingdom (Yash) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Both moved level freely. Bernice (Zervan), Medici (V. Jodha) 1-5.5, 800/50.5, 600/37.5. Former superior. Grand Chieftain (Rupesh) 1-5.5, 800/50.5, 600/38. Pushed. Dumas (Roushan), Castilian (Mahesh) 1-7.5, 800/53, 600/38. They ended level. Oriana (Yash) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38.5. Moved well. Gazino (Yash) 1-5, 800/50, 600/36. Pleased. Caesar (S.J. Sunil), Tristar (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Tianjin Honey (S.J.Sunil) 1-6, 800/50.5, 600/38. Worked well. Blazing Bay (Rupesh), Pulverize (Jaykumar) 1-5.5, 800/50, 600/38. Pair urged and ended level. Silver Storm (Baria), Beyond Time (Shubham) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38.5. Former ended two lengths in front.

1200m: Awesome One (Yash), Frivolous (Kamble) 1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Former started two lengths behind and easily finished level. Note former. Excellent Sorrento (Yash) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 6000/38.5. Good. Lorraine (S.J. Sunil), Tanjo (Yash) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Pair moved level freely.

1400m: Fire Flame (app), Sixth Emperor (app) 1-39, 1000/1-10, 600/42. Both were level.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Saskatchewan (app) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Pushed. Aurora Australis (Nazil), Airmax (rb) 1-10, 800/51, 600/37. They jumped out well and former finished three lengths ahead. Flashing Honor (app), Polaris (Rupesh) and Her Eminence (Jaykumar) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Trio moved level freely. Questina (Zervan), Dazzling Eyes (Mansoor) and Arizona Pie (Raghuveer) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Questina who is in good shape easily finished three lengths ahead. Brilliant Gold (C.S. Jodha), Collegium (V. Jodha) 1-4.5, 800/49.5, 600/37.5. They moved neck and neck freely. Note them.

Noted on July 21 — inner sand:

600m: Malavika (A. Gaikwad) 41. Easy. Angels Harmony (Zameer) 40. Easy. Macau (Nazil) 41. Easy. Riquewihr (Kharadi) 40. Moved freely. Flammeus (Nazil) 40. Easy.

800m: Kingsman (Kamble) 50, 600/36. Pressed. Queens Gate (Kharadi) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Bee Quirky (Niranjan) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Knight Superior (Zameer), Sultan Suleiman (A.Gaikwad) 54, 600/40. Pair level. Officer In Command (Malam) 55, 600/40. Easy.

1000m: Augustus Caesar (Jaykumar), Properly Posh (Khalander) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. They moved level freely. Rather Tippy (Jaykumar), Primum Non Nocere (Khalander) 1-9, 600/41. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Kennedy (Pradeep), Valegro (Kharadi) 1-8, 600/39. Both moved freely. La Magnifique (Kharadi) 1-9, 600/44. Easy. Congressional (rb) 1-6, 600/38. Moved well. Harmony Of The Sea (Hamir), Grand Eyes (Raghuveer) 1-6, 600/39. Both moved well. Memorable Eyes (C.S. Jodha), Seniority (Hamir) 1-7, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and easily finished level.

1000m: Divine Glory (A.Gaikwad), Silver Flames (Zameer) 1-23, 600/40. Former superior. Truly Epic (C.S. Jodha), Romanesque (Mansoor) and Walk The Talk (Hamir) 1-22, 600/39. Truly Epic who was well in hand started four lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead of others.

Noted on July 20 — inner sand:

600m: Benefactor (rb) 39. Easy. Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 40. Easy.

800m: Gdansk (H.G. Rathod) 53, 600/39. Pushed. Destined To Glory (D.A. Naik) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Hanlon’s Razor (H.G. Rathod) 54, 600/40. Urged. Bakhtawar (D.A. Naik) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Zeemo (H.G. Rathod), Masar (rb) 54, 600/39. Former ended four lengths in front. Black Cherry (Kuldeep), C’est L’ Amour (Aniket) 51, 600/38. They were pushed and finished level. Makhtoob (V. Jodha), Kilkarry Bridge (C.S. Jodha) 49, 600/38. Former moved well while the latter was urged to end level. Clymene (P.Naidu) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Hells Bells (rb), Domination (Zeeshan) 52, 600/37. Both moved neck and neck freely. Macgyver (rb), Wizard Of Odds (H.G. Rathod) 52, 600/39. Pair level. Majestic Warrior (Kaviraj), Thea’s Pet (Aniket) 49, 600/37. They were pushed and finished level. Michelangelo (rb), Cellini (Ayyar) 53, 600/39. Both moved level freely. Shivalik Queen (P.Naidu) 55, 600/40. Easy. Tasawwur (Santosh) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Speedo (Shubham) 54, 600/40. Easy. Royston Rock (Kuldeep) 54, 600/39. Pressed. Cabellero (rb) 53, 600/41. Moved well.

1000m: Silver King (Mansoor), Romantic Eyes (Dashrath) 1-6, 600/38. Former moved well and they finished level. Iron Age (Hamir) 1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Excelled. Findlerhof (Hamir), Mishka’s Pride (C.S. Jodha) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Former moved well while the latter was urged to end level. Note former. Cormorant (P.Naidu) 1-7, 600/39. Moved well.

1200m: Honourable Eyes (Raghuveer), Tar Heel (Hamir) 1-22, 600/39. They moved level freely.