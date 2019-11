Awesome One and Tasman impress

Awesome One and Tasman impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Nov. 27) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Sachertorte (Kamble), Star Silver (Peter) 51, 600/37. Former was two lengths better. Auspicious (Peter), Mystic Bay (Kamble) 50, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely. Storm Breaker (Kamble), Odessa (Peter) 49, 600/36. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Periwinkle (Nazil) 52, 600/39.5. Pressed. Choo Mantar (Merchant) 49, 600/37. Urged. 2/y/o Major General (D.A. Naik) 56, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Gdansk (Merchant) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Pressed. Intense Stylist (Zervan), Between The Waters (V. Jodha) 1-4, 800/49, 600/37. Both moved level freely. Awesome One (Kamble), Frivolous (Peter) 1-4, 800/48, 600/35.5. Former moved well and finished two lengths ahead. Questionable (Merchant) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Moved well. Multibagger (V. Jodha), Titanium (Zervan) 1-4, 800/49, 600/36. They were urged and ended level. Iron Age (Zervan) 1-4, 800/49, 600/37. Moved well. Clymene (P. Naidu) 1-4, 800/49.5, 600/38. Worked well. Tasman (S.J. Sunil) 1-2.5, 800/49, 600/37. Moved impressively. Sagittarius (rb) 1-4.5, 800/50.5, 600/37.5. Pressed. Kariega (Akshay) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. Dreams (Neeraj) 1-10, 600/41. Easy. Victorious Sermon (Akshay) 1-9, 600/41. Moved freely.

1200m: Noble Heir (Mahesh) 1-27, 600/42. Easy.

1400m: Justified (Zervan), Raees (Hamir) 1-36.5, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Former made up three lengths and finished level.

Noted on Nov. 26 — inner sand:

600m: Soldier Of Fortune (Nazil) 39. Easy.

800m: Alexei (Trevoer), Wizard Of Stocks (Kharadi) 53, 600/40. They were level.