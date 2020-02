Awesome One and Judy Blue Eyes please

Awesome One and Judy Blue Eyes pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Feb.14) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Dagger’s Strike (rb) 37. Moved well. Bronx (rb) 42. Easy.

800m: Queenship (Kamble) 54.5, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Market King (Nicky Mackay), Menilly (V.Jodha) 53, 600/39.5. Pair moved level freely. Kalina (Chouhan), Caesar (S.J.Sunil) 52.5, 600/39.5. They were pushed and finished level. Judy Blue Eyes (Chouhan) 51, 600/36.5. Moved impressively. Multistarrer (Pereira), Ciplad (Hamir) 54, 600/39. Both moved level freely. Tacksta (S.K.Jadhav) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Dibaba (Shubham), Sergio (Nicky Mackay) 55, 600/41. Pair level. Victoria Peak (David Egan) 50.5, 600/37.5. Responded well.

1000m: Bold Legend (David Egan), Immortality (Kharadi) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Both moved together freely. Awesome One (Kamble) 1-5, 800/49.5, 600/37. Moved attractively.

Outer sand.

800m: Anatevka (rb) 52, 600/39. Moved well.

Mock race noted on February 13.

Race track.

1200m: Giant Star (Kamble), Flame Of Thea (J.Chinoy) 1-12, 600/35. Former who was three lengths behind till the last 400m, easily drew away from the latter to win by four lengths. Former maintains winning form.