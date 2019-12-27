Awesome One and Fleur De Lys impress

Awesome One and Fleur De Lys impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Dec. 27) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: North Winds (Kamble) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Highland Lass (Vinod) 51.5, 600/39.5. Moved well. Bitcoin (Aniket) 57, 600/43. Easy. Sandalphon (C.S. Jodha) 55, 600/42. Easy. Timeless Deeds (Kaviraj) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Gazino (Chouhan) 50.5, 600/38.5. Moved well.

1000m: Questionable (Rathod) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39.5. Moved well. Classicus (Bhawani) 1-6.5, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Peerless (rb), Magic In the Wind (D.A. Naik) 1-7, 800/54, 600/40. They moved level freely. Officer In Command (Santosh), Hodson’s Horse (Daman) 1-8, 800/52.5, 600/39. Pair urged and ended level. 2/y/os Bold Legend (David Egan), Seasons Greetings (Kharadi) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Awesome One (Kamble) 1-3, 800/50, 600/36.5. Moved impressively. 2/y/os Immortality (Parmar), Moon River (Roche) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Akina Speed Star (Roche), Nekhbet (Kharadi) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1200m: Allegria (A. Prakash), Arrecife (Bhawani) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. 2/y/o Successor (David Egan) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Responded well. Raees (C.S.Jodha) 1-25, 1000/1-9, 600/40. Moved freely. 2/y/os Tiberius (Roche), Bennghazi (Parmar) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 600/41. They were easy. Free Gold (David Egan), Dazzling Eyes (J. Chinoy) 1-22, 1000/1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Former moved well while the latter was urge to end level.

1400m: Sacred Roman (Roche) 1-40, 600/43. Moved fluently.

1600m: Fleur De Lys (C.S. Jodha) 1-49, 1400/1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7.5, 800/54, 600/41. Moved attractively.

Outer sand:

1000m: Improvisso (rb) 1600/600m 1-7, 1200/600m 40. Moved freely.