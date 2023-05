Avondale, Meropi, Gallahad, De Villiers and Serdar please

May 03, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Avondale, Meropi, Gallahad, De Villiers and Serdar pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (May 3).

Outer sand:

600m: Mystical Merkabah (rb) 46. Easy. Spacex (Shreyas) 46.5. Moved freely. Fast Pace (Vishal B) 46. Easy. Tignanello (A. Ramu), Kulsum (Rozario) 45.5. They finished level. Serrano (K. Bhagat) 44. Moved impressively. Serdar (Vishal B) 43. Pleased. Classic Charm (Aliyar), Serai (rb) 44. They moved together.

1000m: Avondale (Shreyas) 1-13, 600/42. Impressed. Amazing Attraction (Shreyas) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Silver Canyon (P. Trevor) 1-16.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Harvestime (Tejeshwar) 1-14, 600/44. Moved fluently. Tehani (Shreyas) 1-14, 600/44. In fine trim. Stellantis (P. Trevor) 1-14.5, 600/44. Moved attractively. De Villiers (P. Trevor) 1-14.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Seoul (Vishal B), Southern Ruler (rb) 1-16, 600/45. Former finished distance ahead.

1200m: Del Pico (Rozario), Stravinsky (A. Ramu) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. They moved on the bit. Gallahad (P. Trevor) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. A fine display. Meropi (Tejeshwar) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved fluently.

1400m: White Roses (Shreyas) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Moved freely.