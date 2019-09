Avantika tipped for the main event

Avantika has an edge over her rivals in the first division of the Hyderabad Veterinary College Cup (1,400m), the main event of the races to be held here on Friday (Sept. 13).

1. FOREST KING PLATE (1,600m), 3-y-o & over rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2-00 p.m.: 1. Sporting Smile (5) Nakhat Singh 60, 2. Magnetosphere (4) Afroz Khan 59.5, 3. Solo Winner (1) B.R. Kumar 56.5, 4. Brave Warrior (2) Akshay Kumar 56, 5. Jo Malone (3) Abhay Singh 53 and 6. Loch Stella (6) C.P. Bopanna 52.

1. SPORTING SMILE, 2. BRAVE WARRIOR

2. DECCAN PRINCE PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms), 2-30: 1. Born Greek (5) Suraj Narredu 56, 2. Dillon (4) Deepak Singh 56, 3. Premier Action (2) Akshay Kumar 56, 4. Sterling King (3) Ajeeth Kumar 56, 5. Sun Dancer (6) Umesh 56, 6. That’s My King (7) A.A. Vikrant 56, 7. Red River (1) B.R. Kumar 54.5 and 8. Silver Set (8) Afroz Khan 54.5.

1. PREMIER ACTION, 2. BORN GREEK, 3. SILVER SET

3. HYDERABAD VETERINARY COLLEGE CUP (Div. II), (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3-00: 1. Platinum Claasz (7) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. On The Fire (1) Ajeeth Kumar 58, 3. Joy Of Giving (2) S.G. Prasad 57.5, 4. Actually (8) Surya Prakash 57, 5. Top Man (4) A.A. Vikrant 57, 6. Semira (3) Abhay Singh 55.5, 7. Limousine (5) Afroz Khan 53.5 and 8. Composure (6) Nakhat Singh 53.

1. PLATINUM CLAASZ, 2. ACTUALLY, 3. COMPOSURE

4. MR. PROSPECTOR PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III), 3-30: 1. Best Friend (10) Nakhat Singh 60, 2. Yogya (8) Afroz Khan 60, 3. Vallee Ikon (9) Rohit Kumar 59.5, 4. Moka (6) Akshay Kumar 59, 5. Jazz It Up (5) Umesh 58.5, 6. Country’s Gift (1) Santosh Raj 58, 7. Invasion (2) Deepak Singh 58, 8. Ultimate Risk (3) Kuldeep Singh 57.5, 9. Negress Princess (11) P. Sai Kumar 54, 10. Dumbledore (4) Surya Prakash 52.5 and 11. New Hope (7) Ajit Singh 51.

1. COUNTRY’S GIFT, 2. NEW HOPE, 3. MOKA

5. HYDERABAD VETERINARY COLLEGE CUP (Div. I), (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 4-00: 1. Avantika (3) B.R. Kumar 60, 2. Valee Tiger (2) Akshay Kumar 58.5, 3. Euro Zone (4) Nakhat Singh 57.5, 4. Rutilant (5) Gaddam 57.5, 5. Charlie Brown (1) Koushik 57, 6. Princess Of Dreams (8) R. Ajinkya 56.5, 7. Freedom Fire (6) Afroz Khan 53.5, 8. Et Voici (7) Ajeeth Kumar 53.5 and 9. Silver Dollar (9) P. Sai Kumar 51.

1. AVANTIKA, 2. VALEE TIGER, 3. CHARLIE BROWN

6. MR. PROSPECTOR PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III), 4-30: 1. Withrosemakeup (9) Gaurav Singh 60, 2. Air Salute (8) Ajit Singh 59.5, 3. Patron Saint (4) Jitendra Singh 59, 4. Royal Dancer (7) Akshay Kumar 59, 5. Just Like That (6) Ajeeth Kumar 58.5, 6. Country’s Pet (10) P. Sai Kumar 58, 7. Cowboy’s Delight (1) Kunal Bunde 57.5, 8. Rosie Fragrance (2) Umesh 56, 9. Top Singer (3) A.A. Vikrant 54.5 and 10. Victoria (5) Afroz Khan 51.5.

1. ROYAL DANCER, 2. VICTORIA, 3. COWBOY’S DELIGHT

Day’s best: SPORTING SMILE

Double: PREMIER ACTION — PLATINUM CLAASZ

Jkt: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6; Mini Jkt: 3, 4, 5 & 6; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6; Tla: all races.