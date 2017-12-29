Automatic, Tororosso, Donna Rossa, Into The Spotlight, Mauritania and So Quick excel

Automatic, Tororosso, Donna Rossa, Into The Spotlight, Mauritania and So Quick excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Dec 29)

Inner sand:

1400m: Campari Girl (rb) 1-38, (1,400-600) 51. Pleased.

1600m: Capo De Capi (Mrs. Silva) 1-48, (1,600-600) 1-3. Moved attractively.

Outer sand:

600m: Zala Princess (rb), String Of Pearls (rb) 45.5. They finished level. Star In His Eyes (Suraj), Dynamism (rb) 46. Former finished two lengths ahead. Diamond Rays (Srinath) 42. Moved fluently.

1000m: Kartoos (rb), Shaktiman (S. John) 1-14.5, 600/45.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. So Quick (Suraj), Amazing Skill (A. Velu) 1-14, 600/41.5. Former showed out. Aerospeed (Darshan) 1-15, 600/43.5. Moved well. Freestyle (Nazerul) 1-15, 600/45.5. Easy.

1200m: No Limits (Nazerul), Countrys Pearl (P. Mani) 1-28, (1,200-600) 40.5. They eased up in the last part. Classic Cut (Anjar) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Lawrence Of Arabia (Qureshi), Isn't She Lovely (N. Rajesh) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level. Ace Badraan (Anjar) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Pleased. Barog (R. Marshall), Into The Groove (Indrajeet) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Turf Star (S. John), Granada (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Former finished distance ahead. Galvarino (Anjar) 1-30, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up.

1400m: Topaz (Darshan) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Power And Strength (Raja Rao) 1-47, (1,400-600) 57. Easy. Admiral One (Srinath) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Into The Spotlight (Qureshi) 1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Mauritania (Qureshi) 1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved impressively. Crazy Pineapple (rb) 1-46, (1,400-600) 53. Eased up. Automatic (Mrs. Silva) 1-36, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. Fit for the fray. Turf Magic (Ashok Kumar) 1-45, (1,400-600) 58. Moved freely.

1600m: Nanhipari (Suraj) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit. Tororosso (Mrs. Silva) 1-53.5, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved fluently. Donna Rossa (Mrs. Silva), Fiorenzo (Anjar) 1-54, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Former finished distance ahead.

Mock race:

1200m: Silver Ikon (Suraj), Bellarive (Noornabi), Good Wood (Qureshi), Music Divine (Rayan), Hot N Fire (Mudassar), Ameliorate (Ashok Kumar), Indian Rocket (Chetan G) 1m 14.55s. Silver Ikon impressed while Hot N Fire, Ameliorate and Indian Rocket were planted at the gates.