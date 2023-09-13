Auspicious Queen, Saigon, Wild Emperor and Norwegian Wood please

September 13, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Auspicious Queen, Saigon, Wild Emperor and Norwegian Wood pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Sept. 13).

Inner sand:

1000m: Seeking The Stars (Tousif K) 1-9, 600/40. Worked well.

Outer sand: 600m: Mystic Eye (rb) 45. Moved freely. Lex Luthor (Arvind) 45. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Norwegian Wood (S. John) 1-11.5, 600/43. Strode out well.

1200m: Irish Rockstar (Arul) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Pleased. Friya (Arul) 1-30, 1,000/1-16, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Saigon (Darshan) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved impressively. Contribute (Hindu S) 1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Super Stride (Hindu S) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. In fine trim.

1400m: Auspicious Queen (Suraj), Armory (Rajesh K) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Cat Whiskers (Darshan) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Wild Emperor (Rayan), Bruce Almighty (Tousif K) 1-46, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished a length ahead.

