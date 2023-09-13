HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Auspicious Queen, Saigon, Wild Emperor and Norwegian Wood please

September 13, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Auspicious Queen, Saigon, Wild Emperor and Norwegian Wood pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Sept. 13).

Inner sand:

1000m: Seeking The Stars (Tousif K) 1-9, 600/40. Worked well.

Outer sand: 600m: Mystic Eye (rb) 45. Moved freely. Lex Luthor (Arvind) 45. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Norwegian Wood (S. John) 1-11.5, 600/43. Strode out well.

1200m: Irish Rockstar (Arul) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Pleased. Friya (Arul) 1-30, 1,000/1-16, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Saigon (Darshan) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved impressively. Contribute (Hindu S) 1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Super Stride (Hindu S) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. In fine trim.

1400m: Auspicious Queen (Suraj), Armory (Rajesh K) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Cat Whiskers (Darshan) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Wild Emperor (Rayan), Bruce Almighty (Tousif K) 1-46, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished a length ahead.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.