Auspicious Queen, Granpar and Agnostic please

November 13, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Auspicious Queen, Granpar and Agnostic pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Nov. 13).

Outer sand:

600m: Sapient (Darshan) 44.5. Strode out well.

1000m: Agnostic (Shreyas) 1-12, 600/44. Moved impressively. Foi (Darshan) 1-16.5, 600/43.5. Moved well.

1200m: Isabelle (Rozario) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. In fine trim. Cat Whiskers (Darshan) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Stretched out well. Granpar (Akshay K) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Impressed. Jamari (Kirtish) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up.

1400m: Auspicious Queen (Rajesh K) 1-44, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Bourbon Bay (Darshan) 1-46, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Shaped well.

Inner sand — Nov 12:

1000m: Sovereign Orb (Akshay K) 1-5.5, 600/38. A fine display.

1400m: Yukan (Akshay K) 1-41, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/42. Moved freely. Galahad (Akshay K) 1-35, 1,200/1-18.5, 1,000/1-5, 600/39. Moved attractively.

Outer sand:

600m: Mysticalair (Darshan) 46. Easy. Jamari (Kirtish) 44.5. Easy.

1200m: Czar (S. John) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/45.5. Worked well. High Opinion (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Easy.

1400m: Sand Castle (rb) 1-46, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/47. Moved freely. Double Scotch (Shreyas), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Georgina) (Akshay K) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Latter started four lengths behind and finished a length behind. A 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Waveband) (Shreyas), Il Volo (Rayan) 1-45, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead.

