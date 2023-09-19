Auspicious Queen, Good Tip, Regal Aristocracy, Extraordinary and The Gallery Time please

September 19, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Auspicious Queen, Good Tip, Regal Aristocracy, Extraordinary and The Gallery Time pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Sept . 19).

Outer sand:

600m: Irish Rockstar (Arul) 46. Moved freely. Ruling Dynasty (Mudassar) 45. Easy. Four Wheel Drive (Ashok) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Extraordinary (Ramesh K) 42.5. In fine nick. Vivaldo (Mudassar) 46. Easy. The Gallery Time (Ramesh K) 42.5. Pleased.

1000m: Regal Aristocracy (Vivek) 1-14.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. Eco Friendly (rb) 1-16, 600/44. In fine trim.

1200m: The Golden Dream (Ramesh K) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/44. In fine shape. Auspicious Queen (Suraj), Sacred Creator (Rajesh K) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Former started two lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Stravinsky (Antony) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved freely. Last Wish (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Easy. Good Tip (Shinde), Fearless Joey (Salman K) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1400m: Bellator (Darshan) 1-46, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Moved freely.

Inner sand — Sept 18:

600m: Smithsonian (rb) 40. Shaped well. Win My Luv (Indrajeet) 39.5. Impressed.

Outer sand:

600m: The Golden Dream (Ramesh K) 46. Easy.

1000m: Golden Time (Shinde), Striking Memory (Shryeas) 1-12.5, 600/43. They moved attractively. Southern Power (Tousif K) 1-14, 600/42. Pleased.

1200m: Saigon (Darshan) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A fine display. Armstrong (Tousif K) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/40.5. An excellent display. Eco Friendly (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Easy. Top Dancer (Indrajeet) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Dragon’s Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Shaped well.