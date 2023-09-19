HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Auspicious Queen, Good Tip, Regal Aristocracy, Extraordinary and The Gallery Time please

September 19, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Auspicious Queen, Good Tip, Regal Aristocracy, Extraordinary and The Gallery Time pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Sept . 19).

Outer sand:

600m: Irish Rockstar (Arul) 46. Moved freely. Ruling Dynasty (Mudassar) 45. Easy. Four Wheel Drive (Ashok) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Extraordinary (Ramesh K) 42.5. In fine nick. Vivaldo (Mudassar) 46. Easy. The Gallery Time (Ramesh K) 42.5. Pleased.

1000m: Regal Aristocracy (Vivek) 1-14.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. Eco Friendly (rb) 1-16, 600/44. In fine trim.

1200m: The Golden Dream (Ramesh K) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/44. In fine shape. Auspicious Queen (Suraj), Sacred Creator (Rajesh K) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Former started two lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Stravinsky (Antony) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved freely. Last Wish (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Easy. Good Tip (Shinde), Fearless Joey (Salman K) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1400m: Bellator (Darshan) 1-46, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Moved freely.

Inner sand — Sept 18:

600m: Smithsonian (rb) 40. Shaped well. Win My Luv (Indrajeet) 39.5. Impressed.

Outer sand:

600m: The Golden Dream (Ramesh K) 46. Easy.

1000m: Golden Time (Shinde), Striking Memory (Shryeas) 1-12.5, 600/43. They moved attractively. Southern Power (Tousif K) 1-14, 600/42. Pleased.

1200m: Saigon (Darshan) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A fine display. Armstrong (Tousif K) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/40.5. An excellent display. Eco Friendly (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Easy. Top Dancer (Indrajeet) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Dragon’s Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Shaped well.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.