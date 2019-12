Augustus Caesar shines

Augustus Caesar shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Dec. 11) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: 2/y/o Killer Clown (Parmar) 1200/600m 40. Easy. Sassy Lass (Peter) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Allahuddin Khilji (rb), Highdare (Ikram) 53, 600/39.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Gold Medalist (Sameer), Trouvaille (V. Jodha) 55.5, 600/41. Pair easy. Eyes For You (rb) 53, 600/38.5. Moved well. Fanfare (V. Jodha) 52.5, 600/39. Moved freely. Chaplin (rb) 55.5, 600/41. Easy. Tenerife (Ranjane) 55, 600/42. Easy. 2/y/os Melisandre (V. Jodha), Zaeim (Nicky Mackay) 52.5, 600/39.5. They moved level freely. North Winds (Kamble), Frivolous (Peter) 52, 600/38.5. Former was one length better. Baku (Kharadi) 56, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Augustus Caesar (S. Amit) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved attractively. Starringo (David Egan) 1-9, 600/42. Moved freely. Star Comrade (Rupesh) 1-10, 600/42. Moved freely. 2/y/os Touch Of Faith (Nicky Mackay), Tomorrows Dreams (Sameer) 1-12, 600/42. Pair easy.

1200m: Sultan Suleiman (Zameer), Silver Flames (A. Gaikwad) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54.5, 600/41. Former finished a distance ahead. Glacier Express (David Egan), Memorable Memories (Hamir) 1-23.5, 1000/1-9, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. Former was two lengths superior.