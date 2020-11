Augustus Caesar rules in main event

BENGALURU:

Augustus Caesar (Neeraj up) won the Bangalore Turf Club Trophy, the feature event of the races held here on Saturday (Nov 21). The winner is owned by Mr. S.M. Ruia, Mr. Abhimanyu J. Thackersey, Mr. Gaurav Gopalkrishan Sethi & Mr. Berjis Minoo Desai and trained by Altamash Ahmed. Jockey Trevor won three races on the day.

1. MANIPAL PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): BLOOM BUDDY (Anjar Alam) 1, Morganite (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Jokshan (Neeraj) 3 and First Impression (B. Harish) 4. Hd, Lnk and 4. 1m, 13.88s. ₹197 (w), 32, 16 and 38 (p), SHP: 36, THP: 87, FP: 1,037, Q: 771, Trinella: 10,213, Exacta: 3,840 and 8,959 (carried over). Favourite: Morganite. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

2. NOVEMBER PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35: SADAQAT (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Amalfi Sunrise (P.P. Dhebe) 2, Dream Chaser (R. Manish) and Star Hopper (Zervan) (Dead heat) 3. 4, Dead heat and Snk. 1m, 27.15s. ₹295 (w), 50, 13, 49 (Dream Chaser) and 10 (Star Hopper) (p), SHP: 33, THP: 102 (Dream Chaser) and 33 (Star Hopper), FP: 3,710, Q: 611, Trinella: 2,293 and 2,293, Exacta: 7,462 (carried over). Favourite: Amalfi Sunrise. Owner: Mr. B.E. Vasanth Kumar. Trainer: Azhar Ali.

3. WORLD TELEVISION DAY PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): REALIA (M. Naveen) 1, In A Breeze (Vaibhav) 2, Arabian Phoenix (Trevor) 3 and Dynamical (Darshan) 4. Not run: Garamond. 1, 3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 27.09s. ₹119 (w), 14, 21 and 23 (p), SHP: 48, THP: 43, FP: 2,253, Q: 991, Trinella: 8,860 (carried over), Exacta: 6,742 and 2,889. Favourite: Secret Source. Owners: Mr. Divya Chawcharia & Mr. Sanjay Ramniklal Goyani. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

4. CHIKKABALLAPUR PLATE (1,200m), rated 45 to 65: GOLDEN OAKS (Trevor) 1, Abira (S. John) 2, Cuban Pete (Zervan) 3 and Regal Music (Kiran Rai) 4. 4-3/4, 3-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 12.27s. ₹18 (w), 12, 10 and 25 (p), SHP: 39, THP: 55, FP: 99, Q: 41, Trinella: 187 and 74, Exacta: 1,878 and 1,073. Favourite: Golden Oaks. Owners: Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr. Yohan Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Michelle Y Poonawalla, Mr. Zavary S. Poonawalla & Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala & M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep by. Mr. D.R. Thacker. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

5. HOYSALA SALVER (1,600m), rated 60 & above: WELL CONNECTED (Trevor) 1, Tenno Sho (A. Imran) 2, Electra (P.P. Dhebe) 3 and Commodus (Jagadeesh) 4. 1/2, 1 and 1-3/4. 1m, 38.25s. ₹19 (w), 11, 15 and 20 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 74, FP: 56, Q: 37, Trinella: 219 and 166, Exacta: 1,146 and 737. Favourite: Well Connected. Owners: Mr. M. Rishad, Mr. P.J. Vazifdar & Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt Ltd rep by. Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Mr. Yohan Z. Poonawalla & Mrs. Michelle Y Poonawalla. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

6. BANGALORE TURF CLUB TROPHY (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, (Terms): AUGUSTUS CAESAR (Neeraj) 1, Dream Catcher (P.P. Dhebe) 2, Knotty Ash (Antony) 3 and Psychic Warrior (Kiran Rai) 4. 1-3/4, 1-3/4 and Nose. 1m, 12.51s. ₹129 (w), 34 and 66 (p), SHP: 124, THP: 25, FP: 655, Q: 253, Trinella: 2,615 and 6,101 (carried over), Exacta: 9,958 (carried over). Favourite: Multifaceted. Owners: Mr. S.M. Ruia, Mr. Abhimanyu J. Thackersey, Mr. Gaurav Gopalkrishan Sethi & Mr. Berjis Minoo Desai. Trainer: Altamash Ahmed.

7. LAL BAGH PLATE (1,600m), rated 30 to 50, 4-y-o & over: ASTRAL FORCE (Antony) 1, High Priestess (Trevor) 2, Whizzo (Srinath) 3 and Mighty Red (Sandesh) 4. 3, 1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 38.55s. ₹81 (w), 25, 14 and 20 (p), SHP: 43, THP: 59, FP: 243, Q: 155, Trinella: 5,240 and 2,245, Exacta: 6,321 and 2,709. Favourite: High Priestess. Owners: Mr. K. Manoj Kumar & Mr. K. Kamesh. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

8. NOVEMBER PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35: BELLATOR (Trevor) 1, Sun Splash (S. Shareef) 2, Happy Dancing (B. Harish) 3 and Girl With Pearl (R. Manish) 4. 7-1/4, Nose and 3-1/2. 1m, 26.47s. ₹19 (w), 10, 19 and 104 (p), SHP: 25, THP: 114, FP: 98, Q: 54, Trinella: 1,129 and 967, Exacta: 8,192 (carried over). Favourite: Bellator. Owners: Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra, Mr. James Mathews, Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy & Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

Jackpot: ₹27,839 (one tkt.); Runner up: 11,931 (one tkt.); Treble (i): 562 (eight tkts.); (ii): 4,245 (carried over).